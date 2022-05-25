Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management scooped up more shares in cryptocurrency-linked companies Coinbase Global Inc COIN and Block Inc SQ on Wednesday.

The popular money manager bought 27,170 shares, estimated to be worth $1.82 million, in Coinbase.

Shares of the cryptocurrency exchange platform closed 9.47% higher at $67.2 on Wednesday. The stock is down 73.2% year-to-date.

Coinbase allows the trading of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD, and Dogecoin DOGE/USD.

Bitcoin, the biggest cryptocurrency, edged higher at press time to $29,754 over the last 24 hours.

Ark Invest owns shares in Coinbase via three of its six actively traded ETFs: the Ark Innovation ETF ARKK, the Ark Fintech Innovation ETF ARKF, and the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF ARKW.

The three ETFs held 7.79 million shares, worth $478 million, in Coinbase prior to Wednesday’s trade.

Ark Invest also scooped up 24,350 shares, estimated to be worth $1.89 million, in the Jack Dorsey-led financial services and digital payments company Block.

Block shares closed 2.7% higher at $77.9 on Wednesday and are down 52.5% year-to-date.

Ark Invest held 8.12 million shares, worth $616 million, in Block, prior to Wednesday’s trade.