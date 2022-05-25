ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
BTC/USD
%
ETH/USD
%
ADA/USD
%
DOGE/USD
%
XRP/USD
%
SOL/USD
%
DOT/USD
%
UNI/USD
%
LTC/USD
%
AVAX/USD
%
LINK/USD
%
GRT/USD
%
XLM/USD
%
MATIC/USD
%
AXS/USD
%
FIL/USD
%
VET/USD
%
ATOM/USD
%
Powered bycrypto.com

Cathie Wood Adds Another $3.6M In These 2 Crypto-Linked Stocks

by Rachit Vats, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 25, 2022 11:45 PM | 1 min read
Cathie Wood Adds Another $3.6M In These 2 Crypto-Linked Stocks

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management scooped up more shares in cryptocurrency-linked companies Coinbase Global Inc COIN and Block Inc SQ on Wednesday.

The popular money manager bought 27,170 shares, estimated to be worth $1.82 million, in Coinbase.

Shares of the cryptocurrency exchange platform closed 9.47% higher at $67.2 on Wednesday. The stock is down 73.2% year-to-date.

Coinbase allows the trading of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin BTC/USDEthereum ETH/USD, and Dogecoin DOGE/USD

Bitcoin, the biggest cryptocurrency, edged higher at press time to $29,754 over the last 24 hours.

See Also: Cathie Wood Continues To Show Faith In Bitcoin, Ethereum: Loads Up On 2 Crypto-Linked Stocks

Ark Invest owns shares in Coinbase via three of its six actively traded ETFs: the Ark Innovation ETF ARKK, the Ark Fintech Innovation ETF ARKF, and the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF ARKW.

The three ETFs held 7.79 million shares, worth $478 million, in Coinbase prior to Wednesday’s trade.

Ark Invest also scooped up 24,350 shares, estimated to be worth $1.89 million, in the Jack Dorsey-led financial services and digital payments company Block. 

Block shares closed 2.7% higher at $77.9 on Wednesday and are down 52.5% year-to-date.

Ark Invest held 8.12 million shares, worth $616 million, in Block, prior to Wednesday’s trade. 

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: ARK Investment ManagementBitcoinCathie WoodEthereumJack DorseyCryptocurrencyLong IdeasNewsSector ETFsBroad U.S. Equity ETFsMarketsTrading IdeasETFs