ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Arcimoto Accepts Vehicle Reservations From Hawaii

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 25, 2022 12:43 PM | 1 min read
Arcimoto Accepts Vehicle Reservations From Hawaii
  • Arcimoto Inc FUV said it has started to accept vehicle reservations from customers in Hawaii.
  • With the move, Hawaii has become the seventh state in Arcimoto's nationwide expansion plan. 
  • Arcimoto plans to open its first experience center in Waikiki in August, enabling customers to test drive and rent vehicles.
  • First Hawaii vehicle deliveries are expected to begin in Q1 2023.
  • Arcimoto vehicles are currently available for reservation by residents of Arizona, California, Florida, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, and now Hawaii.
  • Price Action: FUV shares are trading higher by 2.17% at $3.76 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsPenny Stocks