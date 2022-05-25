Arcimoto Accepts Vehicle Reservations From Hawaii

- Arcimoto Inc FUV said it has started to accept vehicle reservations from customers in Hawaii.
- With the move, Hawaii has become the seventh state in Arcimoto's nationwide expansion plan.
- Arcimoto plans to open its first experience center in Waikiki in August, enabling customers to test drive and rent vehicles.
- First Hawaii vehicle deliveries are expected to begin in Q1 2023.
- Arcimoto vehicles are currently available for reservation by residents of Arizona, California, Florida, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, and now Hawaii.
- Price Action: FUV shares are trading higher by 2.17% at $3.76 on the last check Wednesday.
