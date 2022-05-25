Arcimoto Accepts Vehicle Reservations From Hawaii

by

Arcimoto Inc FUV said it has started to accept vehicle reservations from customers in Hawaii.

With the move, Hawaii has become the seventh state in Arcimoto's nationwide expansion plan.

Arcimoto plans to open its first experience center in Waikiki in August, enabling customers to test drive and rent vehicles.

First Hawaii vehicle deliveries are expected to begin in Q1 2023.

Arcimoto vehicles are currently available for reservation by residents of Arizona, California, Florida, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, and now Hawaii.

Price Action: FUV shares are trading higher by 2.17% at $3.76 on the last check Wednesday.

