Amazon Opens First Fashion Retail Store: Reuters

Amazon . com Inc AMZN has opened its first physical clothing store in Los Angeles, Reuters reported.

The store, called Amazon Style, is located in Los Angeles.

The store will deploy machine-learning technology to help customers find clothes of their choice.

Amazon also will provide customers shopping on the app to try out their options at the physical store.

Price Action: AMZN shares are trading higher by 1.86% at $2,120.78 on the last check Wednesday.

