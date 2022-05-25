ñol

Amazon Opens First Fashion Retail Store: Reuters

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 25, 2022 12:36 PM | 27 seconds read
Amazon Opens First Fashion Retail Store: Reuters
  • Amazon.com Inc AMZN has opened its first physical clothing store in Los Angeles, Reuters reported.
  • The store, called Amazon Style, is located in Los Angeles.
  • The store will deploy machine-learning technology to help customers find clothes of their choice.
  • Amazon also will provide customers shopping on the app to try out their options at the physical store.
  • Price Action: AMZN shares are trading higher by 1.86% at $2,120.78 on the last check Wednesday.

