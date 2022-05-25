Ethiopian Airlines Expands Its All-Boeing Freighter Fleet

- Ethiopian Airlines further expanded its all Boeing Co BA freighter fleet with an order for five 777 Freighters. Financial terms were not disclosed.
- "The addition of these five 777 Freighters into our cargo fleet will enable us to meet the growing demand in our cargo operation," said Ethiopian Airlines CEO Mesfin Tasew.
- In March 2022, Boeing and Ethiopian Airlines also signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the carrier's intent to purchase five 777-8 Freighters.
- Price Action: BA shares are trading higher by 1.62% at $121.34 on the last check Wednesday.
- Photo Via Company
