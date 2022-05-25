Ethiopian Airlines Expands Its All-Boeing Freighter Fleet

by

Ethiopian Airlines further expanded its all Boeing Co BA freighter fleet with an order for five 777 Freighters. Financial terms were not disclosed.

"The addition of these five 777 Freighters into our cargo fleet will enable us to meet the growing demand in our cargo operation," said Ethiopian Airlines CEO Mesfin Tasew.

In March 2022, Boeing and Ethiopian Airlines also signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the carrier's intent to purchase five 777-8 Freighters.

Price Action: BA shares are trading higher by 1.62% at $121.34 on the last check Wednesday.

Photo Via Company

