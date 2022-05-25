ñol

Ethiopian Airlines Expands Its All-Boeing Freighter Fleet

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
May 25, 2022 12:20 PM | 1 min read
Ethiopian Airlines Expands Its All-Boeing Freighter Fleet
  • Ethiopian Airlines further expanded its all Boeing Co BA freighter fleet with an order for five 777 Freighters. Financial terms were not disclosed.
  • "The addition of these five 777 Freighters into our cargo fleet will enable us to meet the growing demand in our cargo operation," said Ethiopian Airlines CEO Mesfin Tasew.
  • In March 2022, Boeing and Ethiopian Airlines also signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the carrier's intent to purchase five 777-8 Freighters.
  • Price Action: BA shares are trading higher by 1.62% at $121.34 on the last check Wednesday.
  • Photo Via Company

