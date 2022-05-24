XPO Logistics To Support These Triathlon Events - Read More For Details

- XPO Logistics, Inc. XPO and IRONMAN Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) have extended their current partnership through the 2024 season. The financial terms were not disclosed.
- IRONMAN Group is owned by Advance, a private, family-owned business. IRONMAN Group is an operator of mass participation sports.
- Teams of XPO drivers will set up the finish-line arch, tents, fencing, staging, and merchandising fixtures in advance for over 30 events this year.
- Price Action: XPO shares are trading lower by 3.80% at $47.53 on the last check Tuesday.
