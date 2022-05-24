QQQ
XPO Logistics To Support These Triathlon Events - Read More For Details

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
May 24, 2022 12:14 PM | 1 min read
  • XPO Logistics, Inc. XPO and IRONMAN Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) have extended their current partnership through the 2024 season. The financial terms were not disclosed.
  • IRONMAN Group is owned by Advance, a private, family-owned business. IRONMAN Group is an operator of mass participation sports.
  • Teams of XPO drivers will set up the finish-line arch, tents, fencing, staging, and merchandising fixtures in advance for over 30 events this year. 
  • Price Action: XPO shares are trading lower by 3.80% at $47.53 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted In: BriefsNewsContracts