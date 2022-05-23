Bombardier Unveils This Longest-Range Business Jet - Read More For Details

Bombardier, Inc. BBD BBD BDRBF introduced the Global 8000 aircraft, a longest-range purpose-built business jet.

What Happened: The Global 8000 aircraft is an all-in-one business aircraft with a range of 8,000 nautical miles and a top speed of Mach 0.94.

The aircraft, accompanied by a NASA F/A-18 chase plane, achieved speeds over Mach 1.015, a key step in enabling a maximum Mach operating speed (MMO) of M0.94 and becoming the fastest business jet and the fastest in civil aviation since the Concorde.

With its spacious four personalized suites designed to maximize space and freedom of movement, the Global 8000 aircraft incorporates features introduced on the Global 7500 aircraft that improve passenger comfort.

Why It's Important: Bombardier expects the Global 8000 aircraft to enter service in 2025.

Development to date has been included in previously disclosed investment figures. All further development costs will be included in Bombardier's capex, which aligns with its 2025 objectives.

Price Action: BDRBF shares are trading higher by 0.17% at $0.90 on the last check Monday.

Photo Via Company