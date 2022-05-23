If You Have These Models Of iPhone, WhatsApp Is Dropping Support For You

Meta Platforms Inc FB messaging application WhatsApp is set to drop support for Apple Inc AAPL iPhones running iOS10 and iOS 11.

What Happened: WhatsApp is planning to drop support for devices running iOS10 and iOS11, which means iPhone 5 and iPhone 5C models, which cannot be updated beyond these versions will be left out in the cold. The revelation was made by WABetaInfo on Twitter.

WhatsApp will drop the support for iOS 10 and iOS 11!



WhatsApp is now planning to drop the support for iOS 10, iOS 11, and iPhone 5 over the coming months.https://t.co/GUVxP9n8L9 — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) May 21, 2022

In an attached post, WABetaInfo — a WhatsApp tracking Twitter handle — said the messaging app from the Mark Zuckerberg-led company will stop working on iOS10 and iOS11 devices after October 24, 2022.

A “Help Center” page on WhatsApps’s website, first noted on WABetaInfo, said support is provided for devices running iOS12 and newer.

Screenshot From WhatsApp 'Help Center' Webpage

Why It Matters: For devices that can be upgraded beyond iOS11, WhatsApp will only function if a user updates the iOS to version 12 or beyond.

This means WhatsApp will continue to function on iPhone 5S, iPhone 6 and iPhone 6S, but the iPhone 5 and 5c will get the ax, according to WABetaInfo.

The iPhone 5 was introduced on Sept. 21, 2012, and the 5c — a plastic avatar in multiple colors — followed a year later.

The share of Apple devices running iOS10 from 89% in January 2017 to 14% by May 2018. iOS 11 devices had a share of 81% in May 2018 and only 7% by August 2019, according to data from Statista.

Share of Apple Devices By iOS Version (2016-2022) — Courtesy Statista

By January 2022, 63% of devices were running Apple’s latest mobile operating system, iOS15, which was released in the previous year in September.

Price Action: On Friday, Apple shares closed 0.2% higher at $137.58 in the regular session, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

