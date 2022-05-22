How To Answer iPhone Calls On Your Mac, iPad, iPod Touch

Those living in the Apple Inc AAPL ecosystem can now answer phone calls received on the iPhone on other devices such as their Mac computers, iPads and iPod touch.

What You Need

As long as a user is signed into the same Apple ID acoss devices and has WiFi and Bluetooth turned on, they can use the continuity feature to receive iPhone cellular calls.

The minimum requirements are any iPhone using iOS 8.1 or later and an activated network provider plan.

Calls can be relayed to any Mac using OS X Yosemite or later. iOS devices such as iPhone, iPad or iPad touch should be iOS 8 or later, according to Apple.

How It Works

You should ensure that all the participating devices are on the same WiFi or Ethernet network and that each device is signed into iCloud with the same Apple ID.

It is important that each device be signed into Facetime with the same Apple ID for the iPhone cellular calls to function.

The settings that need to be toggled on the iPhone, iPad, IPod and Mac are:

On the iPhone:

Settings > Phone > Calls on Other Devices, then turn on Allow Calls on Other Devices.

On iPad or iPod touch:

Settings > FaceTime, then turn on Calls from iPhone.

On the Mac, first open the FaceTime app and then:

FaceTime > Preferences. Click Settings, then select Calls From iPhone.

The Pros and Cons

Mainly the convenience factor. Continuity allows Apple users to answer a phone call on any device that happens to be nearby. It is also a great feature if you’ve put your iPhone to charge and you don’t want to unplug it to take a phone call.

On the other hand, having a ringing phone across devices could be a distraction if you are working and having multiple devices ringing at the same time can just be a downright annoyance.

