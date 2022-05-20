QQQ
Why TDCX Shares Are Trading Higher Today

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
May 20, 2022 2:47 PM | 1 min read
  • TDCX Inc TDCX will join the MSCI Global Small Cap Index - Singapore Index. 
  • The inclusion will take effect after the close of the U.S. market on May 31.
  • With 55 constituents as of April 29, the index represents approximately 14% of the free float-adjusted market capitalization of the Singapore equity universe.
  • Singapore-headquartered TDCX provides transformative digital CX solutions, enabling world-leading and disruptive brands to acquire new customers, build customer loyalty, and protect their online communities.
  • TDCX clocked Q4 revenue of $114.50 million, up 28.8% year-on-year, beating the consensus of $88.91 million.
  • Price Action: TDCX shares traded higher by 11.7% at $14.08 on the last check Friday.

