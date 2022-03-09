TDCX Reports Record FY2021 Revenue and Profit, Adds Record 20 Logos in 2021

TDCX Inc. TDCX ("TDCX" or the "Company"), a leading high-growth digital customer experience solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

Full Year 2021 Financial Highlights

Achieved record Revenue, Profit for the year and Adjusted EBITDA 1,3

Total revenue of US$410.7 million, representing 27.7% year-on-year growth

Profit for the period of US$76.8 million, representing 20.6% year-on-year growth

Adjusted EBITDA 1,3 of US$136.9 million, representing 29.4% year-on-year growth

of US$136.9 million, representing 29.4% year-on-year growth FY2021 Adjusted EBITDA margin1,3 of 33.3%, compared to 32.9% for FY2020

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

Total revenue of US$114.5 million, representing 28.8% year-on-year growth

Profit for the period of US$21.3 million, representing 7.0% year-on-year growth. This included a US$3.9 million equity-settled share-based payment expense under the TDCX Performance Share Plan, which commenced in the fourth quarter of 2021

Adjusted EBITDA1,3 of US$39.9 million, representing 26.1% year-on-year growth

Mr. Laurent Junique, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of TDCX, said, "We end the year on a high note with record revenue and earnings. In 2021, we successfully listed on the New York Stock Exchange, welcomed our highest number of new clients in a year from high-growth sectors and delivered operationally by increasing headcount by 30 per cent and expanding into new geographies.

"These achievements are the result of our unwavering commitment and focus on pursuing long-term, quality growth. It is also a testament to our ability to solve complex customer experience challenges for new economy players and to help established firms transform their customer experiences.

"We are confident that these factors provide us with an even stronger foundation for growth. This is only the beginning of an exciting journey for TDCX. We thank our stakeholders for their continued support."

FY2020 FY2021 %

Change Q4 2020 Q4 2021 %

Change Revenue (US$ million)2 321.6 410.7 +27.7% 88.9 114.5 +28.8% Profit for the Period (US$ million) 2 63.7 76.8 +20.6% 19.9 21.3 +7.0% Adjusted EBITDA1,2,3 (US$ million) 105.7 136.9 +29.4% 31.6 39.9 +26.1% Adjusted EBITDA Margins1,3 (%) 32.9% 33.3% 35.6% 34.8%

Business Highlights

Accelerated Client Additions

Added 20 new logos in FY2021, more than double the nine logos added in FY2020

52 clients as at 31 December 2021, a 37% increase compared with 38 as at 31 December 2020

Revenue contribution from new economy4 clients stood at 93.1% for FY2021

Continued Geographic Expansion

Opened new office in South Korea in Q4 2021, with three projects launched

Recognized maiden revenue contribution from Romania, India and South Korea in Q4 2021

Full year 2022 Outlook

For the full year 2022, TDCX expects its financial results to be:

2022 Outlook Revenue (in millions)2 US$510 to US$519 or S$689 to S$702 Revenue growth (YoY) at midpoint 25.3% Adjusted EBITDA margin1,3 Approximately 30.0% to 32.0%

________________________ 1 Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA margins are supplemental non-IFRS financial measures and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial results reported under IFRS (see "Reconciliations of non-IFRS financial measures to the nearest comparable IFRS measures" in the Form 6-K or presentation slides for more details). 2 FX rate of US$1 = SG$1.3517 assumed in converting financials from SG dollar to US dollar. 3 Adjusted EBITDA represents profit for the period before interest expense, interest income, income tax expense, depreciation expense and equity-settled share-based payment expense incurred in connection with our Performance Share Plan. "Adjusted EBITDA margin" represents Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue. 4 "new economy" refers to high growth industries that are on the cutting edge of digital technology and are the driving forces of economic growth

Non-IFRS Financial Measure

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with IFRS, we use the following non-IFRS financial measure to help evaluate our operating performance:

"EBITDA" represents profit for the year/period before interest expense, interest income, income tax expense and depreciation expense. "EBITDA margin" represents EBITDA as a percentage of revenue. "Adjusted EBITDA" represents profit for the year/period before interest expense, interest income, income tax expense, depreciation expense and equity-settled share-based payment expense incurred in connection with our Performance Share Plan. "Adjusted EBITDA margin" represents Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue. We believe that EBITDA, EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin help us to identify underlying trends in our operating results, enhancing our understanding of past performance and future prospects.

The above non-IFRS financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to revenue, net income, or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of our operating performance. The non-IFRS financial measures presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies because other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently. For more information on the non-IFRS financial measures, please see the form 6-K section captioned "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" or the presentation slides.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the Three Months ended December 31, 2021 2020 US$'000 S$'000 US$'000 S$'000 Revenue 114,495 154,763 88,906 120,174 Employee benefits expense (72,260) (97,674) (50,945) (68,863) Depreciation expense (7,106) (9,605) (6,594) (8,913) Rental and maintenance expense (1,548) (2,092) (1,793) (2,423) Recruitment expense (2,471) (3,340) (1,650) (2,230) Transport and travelling expense (352) (476) (172) (232) Telecommunication and technology expense (1,844) (2,493) (1,251) (1,691) Interest expense (1,453) (1,964) (582) (787) Other operating expense (1,885) (2,548) (3,086) (4,171) Share of profit from an associate 17 23 145 196 Interest income 186 251 125 169 Other operating income 1,887 2,551 1,468 1,984 Profit before income tax 27,666 37,396 24,571 33,213 Income tax expenses (6,325) (8,550) (4,625) (6,251) Profit for the period 21,341 28,846 19,946 26,962 Item that will not be reclassified to profit or loss: Remeasurement of retirement benefit obligation 204 276 (134) (181) Item that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations (2,089) (2,824) (792) (1,071) Total comprehensive income for the period 19,456 26,298 19,020 25,710 Profit attributable to: - Owners of the Group 21,341 28,846 19,947 26,964 - Non-controlling interests - - (1) (2) 21,341 28,846 19,946 26,962 Total comprehensive income attributable to: - Owners of the Group 19,456 26,298 19,021 25,711 - Non-controlling interests - - (1) (1) 19,456 26,298 19,020 25,710 Basic earnings per share (in US$ or S$) 0.15(1) 0.20(1) 0.16 0.22 Diluted earnings per share (in US$ or S$) 0.15(1) 0.20(1) 0.16 0.22

______________________ (1) On October 1, 2021, we completed our initial public offering ("IPO") of 19,358,957 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"), each representing one Class A ordinary share of TDCX, and, on October 12, 2021, the underwriters exercised their overallotment option in respect of 2,903,843 ADSs pursuant to the option granted to the underwriters to purchase additional ADSs. On August 26, 2021, we adopted the TDCX Performance Share Plan (the "PSP"), which allows us to offer Class A ordinary shares or ADSs to our employees, officers, executive directors and consultants. On November 1, 2021, we issued awards to the first batch of participants of the PSP. We started recognizing the related equity-settled share-based payment expenses in the fourth quarter of 2021. Our earnings per share for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and for the full year ended December 31, 2021 includes the equity-settled share-based payment expenses under the PSP. As of December 31, 2021, none of the awards have vested.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the Full Year ended December 31, 2021 2020 US$'000 S$'000 US$'000 S$'000 Revenue 410,741 555,198 321,612 434,723 Employee benefits expense (251,301) (339,683) (190,860) (257,985) Depreciation expense (29,484) (39,853) (24,462) (33,065) Rental and maintenance expense (7,274) (9,832) (7,844) (10,603) Recruitment expense (8,052) (10,884) (5,922) (8,005) Transport and travelling expense (1,081) (1,461) (1,113) (1,504) Telecommunication and technology expense (6,530) (8,826) (4,664) (6,305) Interest expense (6,225) (8,414) (2,262) (3,058) Other operating expense (8,231) (11,126) (11,716) (15,836) Gain on disposal of a subsidiary - - 541 731 Share of profit from an associate 75 101 145 196 Interest income 402 544 439 594 Other operating income 4,672 6,315 5,559 7,514 Profit before income tax 97,712 132,079 79,453 107,397 Income tax expenses (20,889) (28,237) (15,760) (21,303) Profit for the period 76,823 103,842 63,693 86,094 Item that will not be reclassified to profit or loss: Remeasurement of retirement benefit obligation 204 276 (134) (181) Item that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations (4,809) (6,500) 530 717 Total comprehensive income for the period 72,218 97,618 64,089 86,630 Profit attributable to: - Owners of the Group 76,822 103,841 63,692 86,093 - Non-controlling interests 1 1 1 1 76,823 103,842 63,693 86,094 Total comprehensive income attributable to: - Owners of the Group 72,217 97,617 64,088 86,629 - Non-controlling interests 1 1 1 1 72,218 97,618 64,089 86,630 Basic earnings per share (in US$ or S$) 0.601 0.811 0.52 0.70 Diluted earnings per share (in US$ or S$) 0.601 0.811 0.52 0.70

_____________________ (1) On October 1, 2021, we completed our IPO of 19,358,957 ADSs, each representing one Class A ordinary share of TDCX, and, on October 12, 2021, the underwriters exercised their overallotment option in respect of 2,903,843 ADSs pursuant to the option granted to the underwriters to purchase additional ADSs. On August 26, 2021, we adopted the TDCX Performance Share Plan (the "PSP"), which allows us to offer Class A ordinary shares or ADSs to our employees, officers, executive directors and consultants. On November 1, 2021, we issued awards to the first batch of participants of the PSP. We started recognizing the related equity-settled share-based payment expenses in the fourth quarter of 2021. Our earnings per share for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and for the full year ended December 31, 2021 includes the equity-settled share-based payment expenses under the PSP. As of December 31, 2021, none of the awards have vested.

The translation of Singapore Dollar amounts into United States Dollar amounts ("USD") for the unaudited condensed interim consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income above are included solely for the convenience of readers outside of Singapore and have been made at the rate of S$1.3517 to US$1.00, the approximate rate of exchange at December 31, 2021. Such translations should not be construed as representations that the Singapore Dollar amounts could be converted into USD at that or any other rate.

Comparison of the Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

Revenue. Our revenues increased by 28.8% to S$154.8 million (US$114.5 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2021 from S$120.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 primarily due to a 23.6% increase in revenue from providing omnichannel Customer Experience ("CX") solutions, and a 71.8% increase in revenues from providing sales and digital marketing services.

Our revenues from omnichannel CX service solutions increased by 23.6% to S$96.1 million (US$71.1 million) from S$77.7 million for the same period in 2020 primarily due to higher business volumes driven by the expansion of existing campaigns. In addition, business volumes of our top two travel and hospitality sector clients benefited from the mild recovery from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic whereby our revenue grew by 16%, as compared to the same period in 2020.

Our revenues from sales and digital marketing services increased by 71.8% to S$34.6 million (US$25.6 million) from S$20.2 million for the same period in 2020 primarily due to the expansion of existing campaigns for our key clients in our digital advertising and media vertical.

Our revenues from content monitoring and moderation services increased by 3.4% to S$21.7 million (US$16.0 million) from S$20.9 million for the same period last year primarily due to higher business volumes from an existing client in our digital advertising and media vertical.

Our revenues from our other service fees increased by 80.0% to S$2.4 million (US$1.8 million) from S$1.3 million for the same period in 2020 primarily due to higher contribution from existing and new clients.

The following table sets forth our service provided by amount for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020.

For the Three Months ended December 31, 2021 2020 US$'000 S$'000 US$'000 S$'000 Revenue by service Omnichannel CX solutions 71,076 96,074 57,509 77,735 Sales and digital marketing 25,622 34,632 14,916 20,162 Content monitoring and moderation 16,025 21,660 15,495 20,945 Other service fees 1,772 2,397 986 1,332 Total revenue 114,495 154,763 88,906 120,174

Employee Benefits Expense. Our employee benefits expense increased by 41.8% to S$97.7 million (US$72.3 million) from S$68.9 million for the same period in 2020 primarily tracking the increase in staff force, equity-settled share-based payment expense arising from the maiden implementation of our performance share plan (an employee share award plan) in November 2021, employee compensation adjustment with respect to individual employee performance and cost of living, talent retention and recruitment, and recognition bonus accorded to employees involved in the successful initial public offering. Our average number of employees in the three months ended December 31, 2021 increased 28.6% compared to the same period in 2020, as a result of business volumes expansion of current campaigns in 2021 and staffing requirements of new campaign launches in the second half of 2021.

Depreciation Expense. Our depreciation expense increased by 7.8% to S$9.6 million (US$7.1 million) from S$8.9 million for the same period in 2020 primarily due to depreciation on capital expenditures invested in new and expansion capacities in India, Colombia, Thailand and the Philippines to support the growth of our business. In addition, there was increased depreciation on renovations and right-of-use assets with respect to our property leases in Spain and Japan to replace the co-working space membership occupied previously. These were partially offset by certain of our assets being fully depreciated during the period.

Rental and Maintenance Expense. Our rental and maintenance expense decreased by 13.7% to S$2.1 million (US$1.5 million) from S$2.4 million for the same period in 2020 primarily due to the termination of certain co-working space memberships, pursuant to the relocation of our operations to own leased and fitted out office spaces.

Recruitment Expense. Our recruitment expense increased by 49.8% to S$3.3 million (US$2.5 million) from S$2.2 million for the same period in 2020 primarily due to increased expenses relating to higher referral and placement fees, and higher expenses associated with immigration, work permits and onboarding of foreign employees induced by COVID-19-related procedural regulations implemented by governmental authorities of respective countries to support the expansion of offshore campaigns in our Singapore, Philippines, Malaysia and Thailand offices.

Transport and Travelling Expense. Our transport and travelling expense increased by 105.2% to S$0.5 million (US$0.4 million) from S$0.2 million for the same period in 2020 primarily due to listing-related travel expenditure.

Telecommunication and Technology Expense. Our telecommunication and technology expense increased by 47.4% to S$2.5 million (US$1.8 million) from S$1.7 million for the same period in 2020 primarily due to business volume expansion of our campaigns.

Interest Expense. Our interest expense increased by 149.6% to S$2.0 million (US$1.5 million) from S$0.8 million for the same period in 2020 primarily due to the recognition of the remaining unamortized term loan facility fees following the full repayment of the loan on October 7, 2021.

Other Operating Expense. Our other operating expense decreased by 38.9% to S$2.5 million (US$1.9 million) from S$4.2 million for the same period in 2020 primarily due to lower foreign exchange losses suffered and the forfeiture of upfront deposits paid by our subsidiary in Japan in the same period in 2020 due to early termination of its co-working space membership commitment. These were partially offset by increased premium expense related to directors' and officers' liability insurance policy following the initial public offering.

Share of Profit from an Associate. Share of profit from an associate was negligible for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and is related to the recognition of the share of profit from an associate in Hong Kong during the periods.

Other Operating Income. Our other operating income increased by 28.6% to S$2.6 million (US$1.9 million) from S$2.0 million for the same period in 2020 primarily due to contribution fee income from our share depositary.

Profit Before Income Tax. As a result of the foregoing, our profit before income tax increased by 12.6% to S$37.4 million (US$27.7 million) from S$33.2 million for the same period in 2020.

Income Tax Expenses. Our income tax expenses increased by 36.8% to S$8.6 million (US$6.3 million) from S$6.3 million for the same period in 2020. The higher income tax expenses were mainly due to higher taxable profits of several key subsidiaries, higher dividend taxes from several subsidiaries, and lower tax-exempt other income received by the Singapore operations in the three months ended December 31, 2021 than for the same period in 2020.

Profit for the Period. As a result of the foregoing, our profit for the period increased by 7.0% to S$28.8 million (US$21.3 million) from S$27.0 million for the same period in 2020.

Comparison of Years Ended December 31, 2020 and 2021

Revenue. Our revenues increased by 27.7% to S$555.2 million (US$410.7 million) for the year ended December 31, 2021 from S$434.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 primarily due to a 22.3% increase in revenue from providing omnichannel CX solutions and a 73.2% increase in revenues from providing sales and digital marketing services.

Our revenues from providing omnichannel CX solutions increased by 22.3% to S$346.6 million (US$256.4 million) for the year ended December 31, 2021 from S$283.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 primarily due to higher revenue from a key client in our digital advertising and media vertical arising from the expansion of its existing campaigns, and a sharp growth in business volumes from a fintech client. During the same period, these gains were partially offset by lower revenue from clients in the travel and hospitality sector due to continuous uncertainties in the travel industry caused by widespread outbreak of COVID-19 variants throughout the year.

Our revenues from providing sales and digital marketing services increased by 73.2% to S$114.7 million (US$84.9 million) for the year ended December 31, 2021 from S$66.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 primarily due to revenue generated from the expansion of campaigns for our key clients in our digital advertising and media vertical.

Our revenues from providing content monitoring and moderation services increased by 7.1% to S$85.9 million (US$63.5 million) for the year ended December 31, 2021 from S$80.2 million in the year ended December 31, 2020 primarily due to higher regional multilingual headcount required by a client in our digital advertising and media vertical.

Our revenues from our other service fees increased by 63.7% to S$8.0 million (US$5.9 million) for the year ended December 31, 2021 from S$4.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 primarily due to higher contribution from existing and new clients.

The following table sets forth our service provided by amount for the year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020.

For the Full Year ended December 31, 2021 2020 US$'000 S$'000 US$'000 S$'000 Revenue by service Omnichannel CX solutions 256,404 346,582 209,684 283,427 Sales and digital marketing 84,870 114,718 49,000 66,235 Content monitoring and moderation 63,543 85,890 59,310 80,170 Other service fees 5,924 8,008 3,618 4,891 Total revenue 410,741 555,198 321,612 434,723

Employee Benefits Expense. Our employee benefits expense increased by 31.7% to S$339.7 million (US$251.3 million) for the year ended December 31, 2021 from S$258.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 primarily due to the increase in employee headcount to support business volume, equity-settled share-based payment expense arising from the introduction, implementation of our maiden performance share plan (an employee share award plan) in November 2021 and general employee compensation adjustment with respect to individual employee performance and cost of living, talent retention and recruitment. Our average number of employees in 2021 increased 28.6% from 2020, which grew in tandem with higher business volume over the course of 2021 coupled with the commencement of new client campaigns.

Depreciation Expense. Our depreciation expense increased by 20.5% to S$39.9 million (US$29.5 million) for the year ended December 31, 2021 from S$33.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 primarily due to depreciation on capital expenditure invested in new and expansion capacities in India, Colombia, Thailand and the Philippines to support the business growth. In addition, there was increased depreciation on fit-out renovations and right-of-use assets with respect to our new office property leases onboarded in Spain and Japan to replace the co-working space memberships occupied previously. The above increase was partially reduced by certain of our renovation and equipment assets being fully depreciated during the year.

Rental and Maintenance Expense. Our rental and maintenance expenses decreased by 7.3% to S$9.8 million (US$7.3 million) for the year ended December 31, 2021 from S$10.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 primarily due to the termination of certain co-working space memberships in Japan and Spain.

Recruitment Expense. Our recruitment expense increased by 36.0% to S$10.9 million (US$8.1 million) for the year ended December 31, 2021 from S$8.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 primarily due to increased expenses relating to higher referral and placement fees, higher expenses associated with immigration, work permits and onboarding for foreign employees induced by COVID-19-related procedural regulations implemented by governmental authorities of respective countries to support expanded campaigns in our Singapore, Japan, Thailand, Malaysia and Philippines offices.

Transport and Travelling Expense. Our transport and travelling expense decreased by 2.9% to S$1.5 million (US$1.1 million) for the year ended December 31, 2021 from S$1.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Telecommunication and Technology Expense. Our telecommunication and technology expense increased by 40.0% to S$8.8 million (US$6.5 million) for the year ended December 31, 2021 from S$6.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 primarily due to increased costs of telecommunications infrastructure and software licenses to cope with business volume expansion in existing and new campaigns.

Interest Expense. Our interest expense increased by 175.1% to S$8.4 million (US$6.2 million) for the year ended December 31, 2021 from S$3.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 primarily due to the interest and facility fees incurred on the S$252.7 million drawdown of a term loan credit facility on March 23, 2021. The loan has since been fully paid down on October 7, 2021.

Other Operating Expense. Our other operating expenses decreased by 29.7% to S$11.1 million (US$8.2 million) for the year ended December 31, 2021 from S$15.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 primarily due to transaction costs associated with the initial public offering exercise that was aborted in April 2020 hence, expensed off in the year ended December 31, 2020, the forfeiture of upfront deposits paid by our subsidiary in Japan due to premature termination of the rental commitment and lower foreign exchange loss, offset by higher spending on professional and advisory fees.

Gain on Disposal of a Subsidiary. There was no disposal of any subsidiary in the year ended December 31, 2021. In the year ended December 31, 2020, we recognized a gain on disposal of a subsidiary of S$0.7 million related to the disposal of a dormant subsidiary in Indonesia.

Share of Profit from an Associate. Our share of profit from an associate was insignificant for the year ended December 31, 2021 and for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Other Operating Income. Our other operating income decreased by 16.0% to S$6.3 million (US$4.7 million) for the year ended December 31, 2021 from S$7.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 primarily due to lower government grants received by our Singapore subsidiaries in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Profit Before Income Tax. As a result of the foregoing, our profit before income tax increased by 23.0% to S$132.1 million (US$97.7 million) for the year ended December 31, 2021 from S$107.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Income Tax Expenses. Our income tax expenses increased by 32.5% to S$28.2 million (US$20.9 million) for the year ended December 31, 2021 from S$21.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. The higher income tax expenses were mainly due to higher taxable profits from several key operating subsidiaries, higher dividend tax arising from increased distribution of taxable dividend in 2021 from several subsidiaries, and lower tax-exempt other income received by the Singapore operations in 2021 compared to 2020.

Profit for the Year. As a result of the foregoing, our profit for the year increased by 20.6% to S$103.8 million (US$76.8 million) for the year ended December 31, 2021 from S$86.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Other Comprehensive Income. Our other comprehensive income was a loss of S$6.2 million (US$4.6 million) for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to a gain of S$0.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, primarily due to effects of exchange rate differences on translation of foreign operations.

Total Comprehensive Income for the Year. As a result of the foregoing, our total comprehensive income for the year increased by 12.7% to S$97.6 million (US$72.2 million) for the year ended December 31, 2021 from S$86.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Adjustment to the reported September 30, 2021 Q3 Results of Operations

In our unaudited condensed interim consolidated statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income for the three months ended September 30, 2021 (Q3 financials as reported on our Form 6-K filing on November 24, 2021), we had erroneously populated the exchange differences on translation of foreign operations for the three months ended September 30, 2021 with the cumulative exchange differences on translation of foreign operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The exchange differences on translation of foreign operations for the three months ended September 30, 2021 should have been a loss of S$2,523,000 instead of a loss of S$3,671,000 as previously reported and the total comprehensive income should have been S$27,710,000 instead of S$26,562,000 as previously reported. There is no change to the amounts reported for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. This amendment did not have a material impact on the Company's condensed interim consolidated statements.

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES

EBITDA, EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-IFRS financial measures. TDCX monitors EBITDA, EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin because they assist the Company in comparing its operating performance on a consistent basis by removing the impact of items not directly resulting from its core operations. "EBITDA" represents profit for the year/period before interest expense, interest income, income tax expense, and depreciation expense. "EBITDA margin" represents EBITDA as a percentage of revenue. "Adjusted EBITDA" represents profit for the year/period before interest expense, interest income, income tax expense, depreciation expense, and equity-settled share-based payment expense incurred in connection with our Performance Share Plan. "Adjusted EBITDA margin" represents Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue. The Company believes that EBITDA, EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin help us to identify underlying trends in our operating results, enhancing our understanding of past performance and future prospects.

While the Company believes that EBITDA, EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin provide useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating the Company's results of operations in the same manner as its management, the Company's use of EBITDA, EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin have limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider these in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results of operations or financial condition as reported under IFRS.

TDCX's non-IFRS financial measures do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect the Company's operations or not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Further, these non-IFRS measures may differ from the non-IFRS information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-IFRS financial measures to the nearest IFRS performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating performance. The Company encourages you to review the company's financial information in its entirety and not rely on any single financial measure.

Reconciliation of non-IFRS financial measures to the nearest comparable IFRS measures

For the Three Months ended December 31, 2021 2020 US$'000 S$'000 Margin US$'000 S$'000 Margin Revenue 114,495 154,763 — 88,906 120,174 — Profit for the period and net profit margin 21,341 28,846 18.6% 19,946 26,962 22.4% Adjustments: Depreciation expense 7,106 9,605 6.2% 6,594 8,913 7.4% Income tax expenses 6,325 8,550 5.5% 4,625 6,251 5.2% Interest expense 1,453 1,964 1.3% 582 787 0.7% Interest income (186) (251) (0.2%) (125) (169) (0.1%) EBITDA and EBITDA margin 36,039 48,714 31.5% 31,622 42,744 35.6% Adjustment: Equity-settled share-based payment expense 3,850 5,204 3.4% — — — Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin 39,889 53,918 34.8% 31,622 42,744 35.6%

For the Full Year ended December 31, 2021 2020 US$'000 S$'000 Margin US$'000 S$'000 Margin Revenue 410,741 555,198 — 321,612 434,723 — Profit for the period and net profit margin 76,823 103,842 18.7% 63,693 86,094 19.8% Adjustments for: Depreciation expense 29,484 39,853 7.2% 24,462 33,065 7.6% Income tax expenses 20,889 28,237 5.1% 15,760 21,303 4.9% Interest expense 6,225 8,414 1.5% 2,262 3,058 0.7% Interest income (402) (544) (0.1%) (439) (594) (0.1%) EBITDA and EBITDA margin 133,019 179,802 32.4% 105,738 142,926 32.9% Adjustment: Equity-settled share-based payment expense 3,850 5,204 0.9% — — — Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin 136,869 185,006 33.3% 105,738 142,926 32.9%

The translation of Singapore Dollar amounts into United States Dollar amounts for the unaudited condensed interim consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income above are included solely for the convenience of readers outside of Singapore and have been made at the rate of S$1.3517 to US$1.00, the approximate rate of exchange at December 31, 2021. Such translations should not be construed as representations that the Singapore Dollar amounts could be converted into USD at that or any other rate.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As of December 31, 2021 As of December 31, 2020 US$'000 S$'000 US$'000 S$'000 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 231,669 313,147 44,246 59,807 Fixed deposits 6,555 8,860 5,717 7,727 Trade receivables 68,477 92,561 27,313 36,919 Contract assets 36,521 49,365 34,654 46,842 Other receivables 9,780 13,220 9,068 12,257 Financial asset measured at fair value through profit or loss 17,743 23,983 — — Income tax receivable 13 17 — — Total current assets 370,758 501,153 120,998 163,552 Non-current assets Pledged deposits 337 456 1,759 2,377 Other receivables 3,530 4,771 4,346 5,874 Plant and equipment 29,377 39,709 30,022 40,581 Right-of-use assets 24,532 33,160 21,618 29,221 Deferred tax assets 1,437 1,943 1,169 1,580 Investment in an associate 235 318 169 229 Total non-current assets 59,448 80,357 59,083 79,862 Total assets 430,206 581,510 180,081 243,414 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Other payables 28,924 39,096 27,521 37,200 Bank loans 10,244 13,847 17,881 24,170 Lease liabilities 10,764 14,550 10,849 14,664 Provision for reinstatement cost 2,710 3,663 334 452 Income tax payable 10,886 14,715 9,808 13,257 Total current liabilities 63,528 85,871 66,393 89,743 Non-current liabilities Bank loans 2,192 2,963 11,938 16,136 Lease liabilities 15,803 21,361 13,186 17,823 Provision for reinstatement cost 3,243 4,384 4,156 5,617 Defined benefit obligation 1,271 1,718 1,062 1,435 Deferred tax liabilities 1,115 1,507 95 129 Total non-current liabilities 23,624 31,933 30,437 41,140 Capital, reserves and non-controlling interests Share capital 14 19 * * Share premium 371,670 502,387 — — Reserves (203,600) (275,206) (14,680) (19,843) Retained earnings 174,955 236,486 97,929 132,371 Equity attributable to owners of the Group 343,039 463,686 83,249 112,528 Non-controlling interests 15 20 2 3 Total equity 343,054 463,706 83,251 112,531 Total liabilities and equity 430,206 581,510 180,081 243,414

The translation of Singapore Dollar amounts into United States Dollar amounts for the unaudited condensed interim consolidated statement of financial position above are included solely for the convenience of readers outside of Singapore and have been made at the rate of S$1.3517 to US$1.00, the approximate rate of exchange at December 31, 2021. Such translations should not be construed as representations that the Singapore Dollar amounts could be converted into USD at that or any other rate.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the Full Year

ended December 31, For the Full Year

ended December 31, 2021 2020 US$'000 S$'000 US$'000 S$'000 Operating activities Profit before income tax 97,712 132,079 79,453 107,397 Adjustments for: Depreciation expense 29,484 39,853 24,462 33,065 Gain on early termination of right-of-use assets (21) (29) (127) (171) Reversal of loss allowance on trade and other receivables (1) (2) — — Equity-settled share-based payment expense 3,850 5,204 — — Reinstatement cost (5) (7) — — Bank loan transaction cost 308 416 40 54 Interest income (402) (544) (439) (594) Interest expense 6,225 8,414 2,262 3,058 Retirement benefit service cost 458 619 345 466 Loss on disposal and write-off of plant and equipment 156 211 2 3 Rent concession — — (385) (521) Gain on disposal of a subsidiary — — (541) (731) Share of profit from an associate (75) (101) (145) (196) Operating cash flows before movements in working capital 137,689 186,113 104,927 141,830 Trade receivables (42,171) (57,003) 14,130 19,099 Contract assets (2,959) (4,000) (14,843) (20,063) Other receivables (497) (672) (3,704) (5,007) Other payables 3,360 4,542 7,032 9,505 Cash generated from operations 95,422 128,980 107,542 145,364 Interest received 402 544 439 594 Income tax paid (19,015) (25,703) (11,471) (15,505) Income tax refunded 3 4 23 31 Net cash from operating activities 76,812 103,825 96,533 130,484 Investing activities Purchase of plant and equipment (15,276) (20,648) (12,822) (17,332) Proceeds from sales of plant and equipment 93 126 2 3 Payment for restoration of office (317) (428) — — Increase in fixed deposits (928) (1,255) (5,079) (6,865) Increase in pledged deposits 1,397 1,888 (195) (263) Disposal of a subsidiary — — (7) (9) Repayment from an associate — — 580 784 Dividend income from associate 10 13 — — Investment in financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss (17,633) (23,835) — — Net cash used in investing activities (32,654) (44,139) (17,521) (23,682) Financing activities Dividends paid — — (54,409) (73,545) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (130) (176) — — Drawdown of bank loans 186,919 252,658 8,878 12,000 Distribution to founder (186,456) (252,033) — — Repayment of lease liabilities (14,524) (19,632) (10,524) (14,225) Interest paid (5,065) (6,847) (1,053) (1,424) Repayment of bank loan (204,605) (276,564) (4,498) (6,080) Bank loan transaction cost paid (267) (361) — — Proceeds from issuance of shares 371,685 502,406 — — Proceeds from capital call on non-fully paid-up share capital from non-controlling interests 143 193 — — Net cash from (used in) financing activities 147,700 199,644 (61,606) (83,274) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 191,858 259,330 17,406 23,528 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash held in foreign currencies (4,435) (5,990) 266 359 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 44,246 59,807 26,574 35,920 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year 231,669 313,147 44,246 59,807

The translation of Singapore Dollar amounts into United States Dollar amounts for the unaudited condensed interim consolidated statement of cash flows above are included solely for the convenience of readers outside of Singapore and have been made at the rate of S$1.3517 to US$1.00, the approximate rate of exchange at December 31, 2021. Such translations should not be construed as representations that the Singapore Dollar amounts could be converted into USD at that or any other rate.

