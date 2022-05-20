Overview Of Value Stocks In The Basic Materials Sector

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the basic materials sector:

Methanex MEOH - P/E: 7.65 LyondellBasell Industries LYB - P/E: 6.2 Mercer Intl MERC - P/E: 3.88 GoldMining GLDG - P/E: 2.08 Olin OLN - P/E: 7.09

This quarter, Methanex experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $2.43 in Q4 and is now $2.16. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 1.2%, which has increased by 0.06% from last quarter's yield of 1.14%.

Most recently, LyondellBasell Industries reported earnings per share at $4.0, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at $3.63. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 4.79%, which has decreased by 0.16% from 4.95% last quarter.

Mercer Intl has reported Q1 earnings per share at $1.34, which has increased by 19.64% compared to Q4, which was 1.12. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 1.9%, which has decreased by 0.42% from last quarter's yield of 2.32%.

GoldMining has reported Q1 earnings per share at $-0.02, which has decreased by 166.67% compared to Q4, which was 0.03. Olin saw an increase in earnings per share from 2.41 in Q4 to $2.48 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 1.54%, which has decreased by 0.08% from last quarter's yield of 1.62%.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.