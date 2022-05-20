QQQ
Here's Why Citi Remains Bullish On Amazon Despite Knocking It Off Focus List

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
May 20, 2022 2:45 PM | 1 min read
  • Citi analyst Ronald Josey considers Amazon.com Inc AMZN vulnerable to softening consumer spending trends.
  • While Josey still believes in the eCommerce and cloud giant, the recent slide for shares and growing inflation concerns prompted some reflection.
  • “Given macro uncertainty and lack of near-term catalysts, Josey removed Amazon from Citi’s NAM Focus List.”
  • Josey added that a weaker consumer in a more challenging macro environment could impact earnings moving forward. 
  • Still, Amazon remains a top pick for the internet sector and remains “Buy” rated with a price target of $4,100 (88.7% upside). 
  • Josey indicated the troubled consumer could prove positive for Amazon, in his view.
  • Josey considers Amazon relatively well-positioned to reaccelerate retail growth in [the second half of 2022] with July’s Prime Day and the upcoming Back-to-School and Holiday shopping seasons as core catalysts.
  • Price Action: AMZN shares traded lower by 1.80% at $2,107.71 on the last check Friday.
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

