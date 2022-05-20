Dogecoin Daily: Dogecoin In The Green Amid Stock Meltdown, Foundation Artist Thanks Vitalik Buterin For $1M Donation

Dogecoin DOGE/USD rose nearly 1% higher to 9 cents over the 24 hours leading up to early Friday morning.

DOGE rose alongside other major coins as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 2.3% to $1.3 trillion at press time.

Dogecoin Price Performance Time-frame % Change (+/-) 24-hour 1.1% 24-hour against Bitcoin -1.3% 24-hour against Ethereum -1.3% 7-day -8% 30-day -40.7% YTD performance -50.4%

The DOGE Factors

DOGE was not included in the most mentioned coins tracked by Cointrendz at press time

The 24-hour trading volume for DOGE fell 9.4% to $568.2 million at press time, according to CoinMarketCap

Coinglass data showed that $1.43 million worth of DOGE were liquidated over 24 hours as the meme cryptocurrency registered gains in price

Relief Rally Ahead?

A weakening dollar and possibility of a bear market in shares prompted analysts to see upside in cryptocurrencies on Thursday evening. OANDA’s Edward Moya said the apex coin is “attractive again.”

Billionaires Praise Dogecoin Co-Creator

After receiving praise from Amazon.com, Inc AMZN CEO Jeff Bezos, Doge co-creator Billy Markus got another round of appreciation from Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk. Both Bezos and Musk said they were appreciative of Markus’ wisdom.

Doge On The Web

Markus said on Twitter that he will never again work on DOGE. His said his goal is to “help people see the crypto market for what it actually is.” He added, “doing so in an amusing way is a bonus.”

since a lot of new people follow me, wanna make some things clear:



- i don’t work on dogecoin anymore, i haven’t for 7.5 years, and i won’t ever again



- one goal here is just to help people see the crypto market for what it actually is. doing so in an amusing way is a bonus. — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) May 19, 2022

Dogecoin Foundation artist “Dogememegirl” said Thursday that Ethereum ETH/USD co-creator Vitalik Buterin has been very supportive of DOGE development and said that Buterin had donated $1 million in ETH to the Foundation.

.@VitalikButerin has always been very supportive of the #Dogecoin development, sitting as a Board adviser, and also recently donated 1 million in ETH to the @Dogecoinfdn.



He is such a good shibe! no? #Doge pic.twitter.com/cT5iMddsKO — Dogememegirl (@Dogememegirl) May 18, 2022

