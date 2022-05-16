QQQ
Vitalik Buterin Sends 500 Ethereum (ETH) Coins To Dogecoin Foundation

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 16, 2022 12:53 AM | 1 min read

Ethereum ETH/USD co-creator Vitalik Buterin has sent the foundation associated with Dogecoin DOGE/USD 500 ETH worth more than $1 million.

What Happened: A transaction originating from Buterin’s Ethereum wallet was noted on the network of the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap. Bitcoin BTC/USD is the apex cryptocurrency.

Screenshot Of The Transaction From Etherscan.io — An Ethereum Blockchain Tracker

The age of the transaction is listed as 9 days and 18 hours ago, according to data from Etherscan.

Buterin sent the 500 ETH, worth $1.03 million at press time, to “0x5178c829b446aa25e4cf753bd3e9bb5f9d4db761.” This wallet address is listed on the Dogecoin Foundation’s web page.
Why It Matters: Buterin is an advisor to the foundation. He was named to the board after the organization was revived after a six-year hiatus in August 2021.

The Ethereum co-creator has said that he loves DOGE and hopes to see the meme coin switch to a proof-of-stake mechanism. 

Price Action: At press time, over 24 hours, DOGE traded 4.2% lower at $0.09, while ETH traded 3.6% lower at $2,068.48.
