Vitalik Buterin To Trolls: 'No, Ethereum Was Not A Mistake'

Ethereum ETH/USD creator Vitalik Buterin has a message for trolls – Ethereum was not a mistake.

What Happened: In a series of tweets on Thursday, Buterin expanded on his thoughts around making a mistake based on one’s own beliefs and the consequences of correcting those mistakes.

It's hard. Eventually you make a mistake in your beliefs, and (especially if you are in politics, but some other domains too) correcting that mistake means acknowledging that a previous version of yourself contributed negative value to the world. — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) May 20, 2022

According to him, changing course to rectify previous mistakes means admitting that you have actually contributed “negative value” to the world.

As a result of this, people often choose “hyper-loyal commitment” to a cause that prohibits them from admitting any prior faults, he said.

Buterin appeared to recognize that his statements might be construed as him suggesting that Ethereum was, in some way, a mistake – he concluded his thoughts with a message addressed to Twitter trolls specifically.

“Note to trolls: no, ethereum was not a mistake,” he said.

(Note to trolls: no, ethereum was not a mistake. Sorry, my viewpoints that PoS > PoW, reaching functionality escape velocity is important, and not-just-currency apps are good are unchanged) — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) May 20, 2022

“Sorry, my viewpoints that [Proof-of-Stake] PoS > [Proof-of-Work] PoW, reaching functionality escape velocity is important, and not-just-currency apps are good are unchanged.”

After Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum is the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency with a market cap of $244 billion. At the time of writing, there was $71 billion locked into DeFi protocols on the smart contract platform.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, ETH was trading at $2,021, up 3.18% over 24 hours.