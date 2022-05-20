QQQ
Vitalik Buterin To Trolls: 'No, Ethereum Was Not A Mistake'

by Samyuktha Sriram, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 20, 2022 1:52 AM | 2 min read

Ethereum ETH/USD creator Vitalik Buterin has a message for trolls – Ethereum was not a mistake.

What Happened: In a series of tweets on Thursday, Buterin expanded on his thoughts around making a mistake based on one’s own beliefs and the consequences of correcting those mistakes.

According to him, changing course to rectify previous mistakes means admitting that you have actually contributed “negative value” to the world.

As a result of this, people often choose “hyper-loyal commitment” to a cause that prohibits them from admitting any prior faults, he said.

See Also: HOW TO BUY ETHEREUM (ETH)

Buterin appeared to recognize that his statements might be construed as him suggesting that Ethereum was, in some way, a mistake – he concluded his thoughts with a message addressed to Twitter trolls specifically.

“Note to trolls: no, ethereum was not a mistake,” he said.

“Sorry, my viewpoints that [Proof-of-Stake] PoS > [Proof-of-Work] PoW, reaching functionality escape velocity is important, and not-just-currency apps are good are unchanged.”

Read Next: Vitalik Buterin Wants Ethereum To Be A More 'Bitcoin-like System'

After Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum is the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency with a market cap of $244 billion. At the time of writing, there was $71 billion locked into DeFi protocols on the smart contract platform.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, ETH was trading at $2,021, up 3.18% over 24 hours.

 

Posted In: EthereumVitalik ButerinCryptocurrencyNewsMarkets