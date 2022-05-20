Ford Motor Co F said on Thursday it is recalling 39,013 Expedition and Navigator sports utility vehicles in the U.S. that were built between Dec. 1, 2020 and April 30, 2021 over potential fire risks under the hood.

What Happened: The Dearborn, Michigan-based company has asked owners to park their vehicles outside in open areas and away from buildings, while the automaker investigates the issue.

Ford said it has responded to 16 incidents so far and began investigating the issue on March 24, including one injury.

“The incidents are believed to originate in the rear of the engine compartment near the passenger side of the vehicle…and may pose a risk of underhood fire, including while the vehicle is parked and off,” Ford said.

Incident Breakup: The automaker said 14 incidents occurred on vehicles owned by rental companies and two were retail customer vehicles. Of the 16 incidents, 12 reportedly occurred while the vehicle was parked and off, one reportedly while the vehicle was parked and on, and three reportedly while the vehicle was in motion.

Ford said there have been no reported incidents with vehicles built before or after these dates.

Price Action: Ford closed 0.55% higher at $12.85 on Thursday.