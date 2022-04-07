BREAKING: Tesla Recalls 127,785 Model 3 Vehicles In China Over Manufacturing Defects

Elon Musk-led electric vehicle maker Tesla, Inc. TSLA is recalling a total of 127,785 Model 3 vehicles — both imported and locally made — in China, the country's State Administration for Market Regulation has said, according to multiple reports.

The vehicles' rear motor inverter power semiconductor components with production dates between Jan. 11, 2019, and Jan. 25, 2022, may have minor manufacturing differences, according to CnEVPost. This may cause the rear inverter to malfunction after the vehicle has been in use for a period of time, resulting in the inverter not being able to control the current properly.

The company reportedly would upgrade the motor control software for the recalled vehicles free of charge through the remote vehicle upgrade (OTA) technology. The 127,785 recalled vehicles will include 34,207 imported Model 3 vehicles and around 93,578 China-manufactured Model 3 vehicles.

Price Action: Tesla stock traded 1.17% higher in the pre-market session on Wednesday, according to data from Benzinga Pro.