Netflix Inc NFLX is launching what it calls a “Mystery Box” — a feature which the company says will help them discover new shows.

What Happened: Netflix’s director of product innovation for kids and family TJ Marston said in a blog post Thursday that the feature will be available around the world and provide a “fun and safe” space for children to discover films and series.

Kids, parents and caregivers can make use of the feature by logging into a Kids profile on Netflix and going to the “Favorites Row” at the top of the homepage. Hovering over the “mystery box” brings up the title “new for you.”

See Also: How To Buy Netflix (NFLX) Stock

Why It Matters: Netflix has been increasing its focus on children’s content. It has already redesigned the Kids profile and launched a top-10 row for age-restricted profiles.

The top-10 row is similar to a feature that exists on the adult-side of Netflix. The company has also launched a TikTok-like short clip feature for kids in November.

This month, the streaming firm announced an upcoming animation series slate which includes returning titles such as “Jurassic World,” “The Cuphead Show!,” and “He-Man and the Masters of the Universe.”

First look shows that Netflix announced included “Daniel Spellbound,’ “My Dad the Bounty Hunter ,”and “We Lost Our Human.”

Netflix rival Disney+ from Walt Disney Co DIS also offers a Kids profile that has programming suitable for general audiences.

Price Action: On Thursday, Netflix shares closed 3.55% higher at $183.48 in the regular session and gained 0.8% in the after-hours trading.

Read Next: Netflix Inks Deal With Japanese Anime Studio To Woo Asian Audiences Amid Slumping Numbers