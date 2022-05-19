Allison To Support US Army CTT Program's Fuel Efficiency Targets

by

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc ALSN is set to provide propulsion solutions for the U.S. Army's tactical wheeled vehicle program named the Common Tactical Truck (CTT).

CTT will replace more than 7,000 heavy trucks with more fuel-efficient vehicles.

The arrangement is expected to provide over $150 million in revenue for Allison's defense end market.

The U.S. Army has proposed replacing most variants in its heavy tactical wheeled vehicle fleet with a single platform that shares a common powertrain, chassis, and cab.

Allison will support the CTT program's fuel efficiency targets by incorporating propulsion systems equipped with FuelSense 2.0, an advanced set of software, and electronic controls that deliver fuel savings of up to 6% without sacrificing performance.

Prototype vehicle testing will begin in late 2023.

Price Action: ALSN shares are trading lower by 2.09% at $37.86 on the last check Thursday.

