24 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. ACOR shares rose 20.9% to $0.70 in pre-market trading after dropping 12% on Wednesday. Acorda Therapeutics recently posted a Q1 loss of $1.66 per share.

GreenBox POS GBOX rose 19.2% to $2.67 in pre-market trading after jumping around 12% on Wednesday. GreenBox POS recently posted Q1 sales of $4.90 million.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SLRX rose 16.2% to $0.2522 in pre-market trading after climbing over 20% on Wednesday. Salarius Pharmaceuticals recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.13 per share.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. GNCA rose 15.7% to $0.28 in pre-market trading after gaining around 8% on Wednesday.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. TTNP rose 10.5% to $0.4380 in pre-market trading after dipping around 19% on Wednesday.

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. LITM shares rose 9.8% to $3.59 in pre-market trading.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. AIM rose 9.5% to $0.9765 in pre-market trading after declining 6% on Wednesday.

rose 9.5% to $0.9765 in pre-market trading after declining 6% on Wednesday. AIM ImmunoTech recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.08 per share.

First Wave BioPharma, Inc. FWBI shares rose 9.5% to $0.4399 in pre-market trading after jumping around 14% on Wednesday. First Wave BioPharma recently reported data from its Phase 2 RESERVOIR trial of FW-COV, which showed FW-COV's ability to remove the SARS-CoV-2 virus from the digestive tract did not demonstrate statistical significance.

Kodiak Sciences Inc. KOD shares rose 7.5% to $6.45 in pre-market trading. Kodiak Sciences recently posted a Q1 loss of $1.83 per share.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. AFI rose 7.4% to $0.4620 in pre-market trading. Armstrong Flooring shares jumped 46% on Wednesday after receiving approval for additional financing.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. FFIE rose 7.4% to $3.35 in pre-market trading as the company reported its flagship brand experience center in Beverly Hills, Calif., and its selection of ASTOUND Group for experience design and execution.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. FRSX rose 7.1% to $0.7462 in pre-market trading.

rose 7.1% to $0.7462 in pre-market trading. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. SQM rose 6.5% to $96.03 in pre-market trading after reporting net income of US$796.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Losers