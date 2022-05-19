24 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. ACOR shares rose 20.9% to $0.70 in pre-market trading after dropping 12% on Wednesday. Acorda Therapeutics recently posted a Q1 loss of $1.66 per share.
- GreenBox POS GBOX rose 19.2% to $2.67 in pre-market trading after jumping around 12% on Wednesday. GreenBox POS recently posted Q1 sales of $4.90 million.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SLRX rose 16.2% to $0.2522 in pre-market trading after climbing over 20% on Wednesday. Salarius Pharmaceuticals recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.13 per share.
- Genocea Biosciences, Inc. GNCA rose 15.7% to $0.28 in pre-market trading after gaining around 8% on Wednesday.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. TTNP rose 10.5% to $0.4380 in pre-market trading after dipping around 19% on Wednesday.
- Snow Lake Resources Ltd. LITM shares rose 9.8% to $3.59 in pre-market trading.
- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. AIM rose 9.5% to $0.9765 in pre-market trading after declining 6% on Wednesday.
- AIM ImmunoTech recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.08 per share.
- First Wave BioPharma, Inc. FWBI shares rose 9.5% to $0.4399 in pre-market trading after jumping around 14% on Wednesday. First Wave BioPharma recently reported data from its Phase 2 RESERVOIR trial of FW-COV, which showed FW-COV's ability to remove the SARS-CoV-2 virus from the digestive tract did not demonstrate statistical significance.
- Kodiak Sciences Inc. KOD shares rose 7.5% to $6.45 in pre-market trading. Kodiak Sciences recently posted a Q1 loss of $1.83 per share.
- Armstrong Flooring, Inc. AFI rose 7.4% to $0.4620 in pre-market trading. Armstrong Flooring shares jumped 46% on Wednesday after receiving approval for additional financing.
- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. FFIE rose 7.4% to $3.35 in pre-market trading as the company reported its flagship brand experience center in Beverly Hills, Calif., and its selection of ASTOUND Group for experience design and execution.
- Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. FRSX rose 7.1% to $0.7462 in pre-market trading.
- Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. SQM rose 6.5% to $96.03 in pre-market trading after reporting net income of US$796.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022.
Losers
- Nerdy, Inc. NRDY shares fell 31.8% to $1.18 in pre-market trading after dipping more than 10% on Wednesday. The company recently posted upbeat quarterly sales.
- Bright Green BGXX shares fell 14.9% to $40.94 in pre-market trading after jumping 90% on Wednesday. Bright Green, went public on the NASDAQ Tuesday, becoming the first U.S. plant-touching company to list on a major U.S. stock exchange.
- Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO fell 13.9% to $41.66 in pre-market trading. Cisco reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also issued weak Q4 and FY22 earnings guidance.
- TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc TCBP shares fell 13.5% to $0.9513 in pre-market trading after jumping over 15% on Wednesday. TC BioPharm announced formation of scientific advisory board with renowned cell therapy experts.
- Vinco Ventures, Inc. BBIG fell 12.8% to $2.66 in pre-market trading after gaining around 7% on Wednesday.
- Alset EHome International Inc. AEI fell 10.2% to $0.3053 in pre-market trading after declining around 5% on Wednesday.
- Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. VEDU fell 8.8% to $4.56 in pre-market trading after dropping 80% on Wednesday.
- Troika Media Group, Inc. TRKA fell 8.4% to $0.5292 in pre-market trading after surging 52% on Wednesday.
- Guardforce AI Co., Limited GFAI fell 8.3% to $0.55 in pre-market trading.
- Appian Corporation APPN fell 7.5% to $45.16 in pre-market trading after dropping 6% on Wednesday.
- Juniper Networks, Inc. JNPR shares fell 5.8% to $28.11 in pre-market trading. Juniper Networks, last month, reported worse-than-expected Q1 adjusted EPS results.
