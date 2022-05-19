Here's How Much $1,000 Invested In Tesla Will Be Worth If Cathie Wood's 2026 Price Target Comes True

Over the last five years, Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood has been one of the biggest bulls on electric vehicle company Tesla Inc TSLA. Here’s a look at how much an investment in Tesla could be worth in the next four years if it hits Wood’s price target.

What Happened: Wood was laughed at when she issued a $4,000 price target on Tesla back in 2018.

At the time, the highest price target from analysts was $500 and shares were trading at $346.

“If we’re right, this stock in our models is going to $5,000. If we’re wrong and all they do is electric, our bear case is $600,” Wood said.

Fast forward three years to January 2021 and Tesla shares hit the $4,000 price target when they hit $800 a share, which came after a five-for-one split in 2020.

The big question for investors is if Wood can strike magic again with a new forward looking price target on Tesla.

Wood is calling for Tesla shares to hit $4,600 in 2026 thanks to a push into autonomous robotaxi vehicles.

“Our five-year price target has increased by more than 50% to $4,600.”

The previous Tesla price target was $3,000 by the year 2025.

Ark Invest laid out a bull case of shares hitting $5,800 in 2026 and a bear case of shares hitting $2,900 in 2026.

The model includes robotaxis increasing the company’s total addressable market and improving margins.

Here’s a look at what Tesla hitting the price target could mean.

Related Link: Here's How Much $100 In Bitcoin Could Be Worth In 2030 If Cathie Wood's Price Prediction Comes True

Investing $1,000 In Tesla Now: A $1,000 investment in Tesla today could buy 1.41 shares, based on the price of $709.81 at the time of writing.

If Tesla can hit Wood’s price target of $4,600 in 2026, the $1,000 investment would be wroth $6,486. This represents a potential return of 548.6% over the next four years, representing an average annual return of 137.2%.

If Tesla hits the best case scenario for Ark Funds by 2026 and nails a $5,800 price target, the $1,000 investment would be worth $8,178.

If Tesla hits the low bear case price target of $2,900 by 2026, the $1,000 investment would be worth $4,089.

Wood and Ark Funds are betting big on the future success of Tesla. The electric vehicle company is the largest holding in the Ark Innovation ETF ARKK at 8.8% of assets and in the Ark Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF ARKQ at 8.9% of assets. Tesla is the third largest holding in the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE: ARKW) at 7.4% of assets.

Photo courtesy of Tesla.