Elon Musk's Tweets On Politics, ESG Ratings On Wednesday May Have Cost Him $12B

by Rachit Vats, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 19, 2022 2:48 AM | 2 min read

Tesla Inc TSLA shares sank to their lowest level this year on Wednesday, wiping out $12.3 billion from CEO Elon Musk's net worth, Bloomberg News reported.

What Happened: Musk has lost $49 billion since announcing his formal bid for Twitter on April 14, days after revealing his stake in the microblogging company.

The 50-year-old billionaire on Wednesday sent out a barrage of tweets about his political views and ESG (environmental, social, and corporate governance) ratings, besides typing out replies to dozens of other users. 

The ESG Issue: Tesla on Wednesday lost its spot on the ESG version of the S&P 500 Index, as the EV maker's rank slipped against its global peers. 

That prompted Musk to label ESG a scam that has been “weaponized by phony social justice warriors," and add that Tesla was doing more for the environment than any other company. He took a similar stance while confronting Bill Gates last month over the latter's short position against Tesla.

On Politics: Musk also said he can no longer vote for Democrats because they have turned into a party of “division & hate” and so he will vote for Republicans instead. 

Earlier this month, the billionaire entrepreneur said he thinks a “less divisive [Presidential] candidate” would be better in 2024. 

Price Action: Tesla closed 6.8% lower at $709.8 on Wednesday and is down 40.8% year-to-date.

