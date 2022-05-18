RBC Capital Says VSE Lacks Near-Term Catalysts - Read Why

- RBC Capital analyst Ken Herbert downgraded VSE Corp VSEC to Sector Perform from Outperform on lack of near-term catalysts and strategic uncertainty.
- The analyst also lowered the price target for VSEC to $48 (an upside of 27%) from $65.
- Herbert believes that the aviation business will drive sentiment, and he likes the company's opportunities in both distribution and MRO.
- Meanwhile, he added that the near-term outlook for margin upside is limited, and business mix headwinds have limited investor willingness to pay for the aviation upside.
- The valuation remains attractive, but the analyst believes the stock lacks a near-term catalyst that will attract additional investor interest.
- Price Action: VSEC shares are trading lower by 7.33% at $37.79 on the last check Wednesday.
