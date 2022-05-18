Former Disney CEO Bob Iger Invests In This Delivery Startup

- Bob Iger, the former CEO and Chairman of Walt Disney Co DIS, has invested in the delivery startup, Gopuff.
- Iger joins as an advisor as Gopuff further establishes its global footprint and launches new verticals.
- Gopuff offers rapid delivery of various products, including cleaning and home products, medicine, pet care, office supplies, beauty and wellness items, as well as alcohol and fresh prepared food in some markets.
- Gopuff did not disclose the size of Iger's investment.
- "I believe consumer commerce will be very different in the near future and Gopuff is building the platform to power it," Iger said.
- Gopuff, founded in 2013 by co-founders and co-CEOs Rafael Ilishayev and Yakir Gola, currently operates over 600 locations in 1,200 cities globally.
