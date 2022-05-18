This Twitter-Suspended Crypto Developer's Blockchain Social Network Claims To Handle Elon Musk's Concerns

- Finnish cryptocurrency developer Stani Kulechov built a blockchain-based social network, Lens Protocol, available for anyone to access, Bloomberg, reports.
- Each piece of content is associated with a nonfungible token, giving the creator ownership over their post.
- Twitter, Inc TWTR recently suspended Kulechov's account following a joke saying the social media company selected him as Twitter's interim CEO.
- Also Read: Elon Musk Notes Donald Trump's Truth Social Trouncing Twitter, TikTok On Apple's App Store
- Lens Protocol can handle multiple issues that Elon Musk was worried about, Kulechov said.
- He said that blockchain-based tools could help verify identities, prevent spam, and present an open system.
- "Open sourcing comes by default with public blockchains," Kulechov said.
- Kulechov sees potential for social gaming and music sharing pending addition to Lens Protocol and will continue developing on the platform.
- Kulechov remained undeterred by the concerns of amassing enough users from an established platform and the recent crash of the TerraUSD stable coin.
- Kulechov is the founder and CEO of the London-based startup Aave.
