This Twitter-Suspended Crypto Developer's Blockchain Social Network Claims To Handle Elon Musk's Concerns

by

Finnish cryptocurrency developer Stani Kulechov built a blockchain-based social network, Lens Protocol, available for anyone to access, Bloomberg, reports.

built a blockchain-based social network, Lens Protocol, available for anyone to access, Bloomberg, reports. Each piece of content is associated with a nonfungible token, giving the creator ownership over their post.

Twitter, Inc TWTR recently suspended Kulechov's account following a joke saying the social media company selected him as Twitter's interim CEO.

recently suspended Kulechov's account following a joke saying the social media company selected him as Twitter's interim CEO. Also Read: Elon Musk Notes Donald Trump's Truth Social Trouncing Twitter, TikTok On Apple's App Store

Elon Musk Notes Donald Trump's Truth Social Trouncing Twitter, TikTok On Apple's App Store Lens Protocol can handle multiple issues that Elon Musk was worried about, Kulechov said.

He said that blockchain-based tools could help verify identities, prevent spam, and present an open system.

"Open sourcing comes by default with public blockchains," Kulechov said.

Kulechov sees potential for social gaming and music sharing pending addition to Lens Protocol and will continue developing on the platform.

Kulechov remained undeterred by the concerns of amassing enough users from an established platform and the recent crash of the TerraUSD stable coin.

Kulechov is the founder and CEO of the London-based startup Aave.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsTechMedia