JPMorgan No More A Depositary For Russia-Based Rosneft's GDRs

- JPMorgan & Chase JPM has resigned as a depositary of global depositary receipts (GDR) of Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft RNFTF, Reuters reported.
- Last month, JPMorgan & Chase started to allow holders of depositary receipts in Russian companies to cancel them, two sources familiar with the matter said, giving some investors a way to liquidate what has primarily been frozen holdings due to the conflict in Ukraine.
- Some Russian companies have been granted permission from the government to keep their depositary receipts programs. Gas producer Gazprom OGZPY was among those who decided to cancel it.
- Rosneft has not yet stated its plans for its GDR program. Rosneft's GDRs, issued in 2006, account for 4.8% of its total share capital.
- Price Action: JPM shares closed 0.02% lower at $122.25 during after-hours trading on Tuesday.
- Photo via Wikimedia Commons
