JPMorgan No More A Depositary For Russia-Based Rosneft's GDRs

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
May 18, 2022 7:50 AM | 1 min read
  • JPMorgan & Chase JPM has resigned as a depositary of global depositary receipts (GDR) of Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft RNFTFReuters reported.
  • Last month, JPMorgan & Chase started to allow holders of depositary receipts in Russian companies to cancel them, two sources familiar with the matter said, giving some investors a way to liquidate what has primarily been frozen holdings due to the conflict in Ukraine. 
  • Some Russian companies have been granted permission from the government to keep their depositary receipts programs. Gas producer Gazprom OGZPY was among those who decided to cancel it.
  • Rosneft has not yet stated its plans for its GDR program. Rosneft's GDRs, issued in 2006, account for 4.8% of its total share capital.
  • Price Action: JPM shares closed 0.02% lower at $122.25 during after-hours trading on Tuesday.
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsRussia-Ukraine WarUkraine crisisUkraine-Russia WarNewsPenny StocksCommoditiesMarketsGeneral