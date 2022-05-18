QQQ
Toyota Looks To Develop Hydrogen Mobility In Europe

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 18, 2022 8:02 AM | 1 min read
  • Toyota Motor Corp's TM Europe business, Air Liquide SA AIQUF, and CaetanoBus have signed a Memorandum of Understanding intending to develop integrated hydrogen transport solutions. 
  • The companies will focus on infrastructure connected to distribution and refueling; low-carbon and renewable hydrogen production; and deploying hydrogen in various vehicle types.
  • The initial focus would be on buses, light commercial vehicles, and cars, with a further aim to accelerate the heavy-duty truck segment.
  • The arrangement aims for "closer cooperation in developing opportunities for hydrogen mobility projects in several European countries."
  • In 2014, Toyota launched the Mirai, a hydrogen fuel cell sedan, CNBC reported.
  • The move comes in the wake of auto companies figuring out ways to enhance sustainability in the sector.
  • Price Action: TM shares closed higher by 0.48% at $159.98 on Tuesday.
  • Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

