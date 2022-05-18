Haverty Furniture Hikes Dividend By 12%

by

board of directors has increased the quarterly dividend by 12%, from $0.25 per share to $0.28 per share. The dividend is payable on June 17, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 2, 2022.

Havertys has been paying a cash dividend each year since 1935.

The company held $169.1 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2022.

Price Action: HVT shares closed higher by 1.92% at $28.70 on Tuesday.

