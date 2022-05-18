QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Haverty Furniture Hikes Dividend By 12%

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 18, 2022 6:13 AM | 1 min read
  • Haverty Furniture Companies Inc HVT board of directors has increased the quarterly dividend by 12%, from $0.25 per share to $0.28 per share.
  • The dividend is payable on June 17, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 2, 2022.
  • Havertys has been paying a cash dividend each year since 1935.
  • The company held $169.1 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2022.
  • Price Action: HVT shares closed higher by 1.92% at $28.70 on Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsDividendsSmall Cap