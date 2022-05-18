QQQ
Marine Products Reveals Several Senior Leadership Changes

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 18, 2022 5:56 AM | 29 seconds read
  • Marine Products Corp MPX has promoted its CFO, Ben M. Palmer, to assume the roles of President and CEO, effective immediately.
  • The current CEO, Richard A. Hubbell, has transitioned to Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors.
  • Gary W. Rollins relinquished his position as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board while continuing as a Company Director.
  • The company has also appointed Michael L. Schmit as the new CFO and corporate secretary.
  • Price Action: MPX shares closed higher by 5.61% at $12.04 on Tuesday.

