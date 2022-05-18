Marine Products Reveals Several Senior Leadership Changes

by

Marine Products Corp MPX has promoted its CFO, Ben M. Palmer, to assume the roles of President and CEO, effective immediately.

has promoted its CFO, Ben M. Palmer, to assume the roles of President and CEO, effective immediately. The current CEO, Richard A. Hubbell, has transitioned to Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Gary W. Rollins relinquished his position as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board while continuing as a Company Director.

The company has also appointed Michael L. Schmit as the new CFO and corporate secretary.

Price Action: MPX shares closed higher by 5.61% at $12.04 on Tuesday.

