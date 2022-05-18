Marine Products Reveals Several Senior Leadership Changes

- Marine Products Corp MPX has promoted its CFO, Ben M. Palmer, to assume the roles of President and CEO, effective immediately.
- The current CEO, Richard A. Hubbell, has transitioned to Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors.
- Gary W. Rollins relinquished his position as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board while continuing as a Company Director.
- The company has also appointed Michael L. Schmit as the new CFO and corporate secretary.
- Price Action: MPX shares closed higher by 5.61% at $12.04 on Tuesday.
