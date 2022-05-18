QQQ
Firebrand Trump Supporter Madison Cawthorn Loses Republican Primary For North Carolina

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 18, 2022 2:07 AM | 2 min read

U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.),  the youngest member of the House of Representatives, has lost the primary election to state Sen.Chuck Edwards (R-N.C.).

What Happened: The first-term supporter of former President Donald Trump conceded defeat to Edwards, according to his campaign spokesperson Luke Ball, the Associated Press reported.

Cawthorn tweeted his congratulations to Edwards on securing the nomination and said it was time for the “NC-11 GOP to rally behind the Republican ticket to defeat the Democrats’ nominee this November.”

Cawthorn was one of the speakers at the “Stop the Steal” rally in early 2021 casting aspersions on the victory of President Joe Biden in the presidential elections.

The representative was in limelight for courting controversy over speeding and gun violations and for calling Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a “thug,” reported AP.

Why It Matters: Cawthorn hailed the nature of the support he received from Trump. He said, “No matter what you are facing, when Donald Trump has your back, he has your back to the end,” reported AP.

Trump asked primary voters to back Cawthorn on his Truth Social website, according to AP. He said, “Recently, he made some foolish mistakes, which I don’t believe he’ll make again ... let’s give Madison a second chance!”

Edwards operates franchises of McDonald’s Corporation MCD in North Carolina and has been a state senator since 2016.

Photo courtesy Gage Skidmore on Wikimedia

