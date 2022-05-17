This Dip Powder Nail Brand To Be Available Exclusively At Sally Beauty

- Nailboo, a flagship brand of beauty and wellness company Underlining, has secured Sally Beauty Holdings Inc SBH as their first retailer partner.
- Nailboo is a dip powder nail brand created with a vision to develop salon-grade products available in easy-to-use at-home kits.
- Nailboo products, the Nailboo Dip Starter Kit, individual Dip Powder Shades, and Max Gloss Polish, are available at Sally Beauty online and in over 2,700 stores across the U.S. and Canada.
- "People are experimenting more at home and advancing their skills when it comes to hair and nails," said Maryann Herskowitz, Group VP of Merchandising, Sally Beauty.
- The brand plans to launch more SKUs in Sally Beauty shortly and will be expanding its retail footprint throughout 2022 and into 2023.
- Price Action: SBH shares are trading higher by 1.47% at $14.86 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.