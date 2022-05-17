QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

This Dip Powder Nail Brand To Be Available Exclusively At Sally Beauty

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 17, 2022 2:11 PM | 1 min read
  • Nailboo, a flagship brand of beauty and wellness company Underlining, has secured Sally Beauty Holdings Inc SBH as their first retailer partner.
  • Nailboo is a dip powder nail brand created with a vision to develop salon-grade products available in easy-to-use at-home kits. 
  • Nailboo products, the Nailboo Dip Starter Kit, individual Dip Powder Shades, and Max Gloss Polish, are available at Sally Beauty online and in over 2,700 stores across the U.S. and Canada.
  • "People are experimenting more at home and advancing their skills when it comes to hair and nails," said Maryann Herskowitz, Group VP of Merchandising, Sally Beauty.
  • The brand plans to launch more SKUs in Sally Beauty shortly and will be expanding its retail footprint throughout 2022 and into 2023.
  • Price Action: SBH shares are trading higher by 1.47% at $14.86 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsSmall CapGeneral