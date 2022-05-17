Caldwell Expands Partnership Capabilities With Addition Of Byron Marchant; Establishes New Offices

- Caldwell Partners International Inc CWL CWLPF has added Byron Marchant as a partner in the Board & CEO Practice, adding to its capabilities in the U.S. federal and state public sector, public utilities sector, and the sports and entertainment space.
- Marchant joins Caldwell from the U.S. Naval Academy Alumni and Foundation, where he served as president and CEO for over 13 years.
- Caldwell also announced the establishment of new offices in Annapolis, MD, and the Washington, DC, area.
- Marchant is joined by Tiffany Faucette, who is joining Caldwell as an associate, focusing on recruiting high-level executives in the sports and entertainment, federal and state public sector, and the public utilities sector.
- Price Action: CWL shares are trading lower by 3.5% at C$2.45 on TSX, and CWLPF is lower by 4.04% at $1.90 on the last check Tuesday.
