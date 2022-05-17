PLBY Group Adopts $50M Stock Buyback Program

by

PLBY Group Inc PLBY Board of Directors has authorized a $50 million common stock repurchase program after securing financing through a private placement of preferred stock.

Board of Directors has authorized a $50 million common stock repurchase program after securing financing through a private placement of preferred stock. “This repurchase program reflects our confidence in our reimagined Playboy brand, transformed business model, and progress against our long-term growth objectives,” said CEO Ben Kohn.

Related : Playboy Parent Shares Pop Post Q1 Results

: Playboy Parent Shares Pop Post Q1 Results Price Action: PLBY shares are trading higher by 10.7% at $9.60 on the last check Tuesday.

PLBY shares are trading higher by 10.7% at $9.60 on the last check Tuesday. Photo Via Wikipedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.