Playboy Parent Shares Pop Post Q1 Results

reported first-quarter FY21 sales growth of 63% year-on-year to $69.38 million, beating the consensus of $68.53 million. Direct-to-consumer revenue grew 125% Y/Y to $49.6 million.

The operating margin was 9.9%, and operating income for the quarter was $6.9 million versus a loss of $(4.5) million last year.

Adjusted EBITDA fell 82% to $1.2 million.

EPS of $0.12 was a turnaround from a $(0.17) loss last year.

"With Playboy's massive global reach and Centerfold as a valuable engine for organic customer acquisition, we believe we can drive significant growth across PLBY Group's product offerings," said CEO Ben Kohn.

PLBY shares are trading higher by 10% at $8.25 in premarket on the last check Wednesday. Photo Via Wikipedia Commons

