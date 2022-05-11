QQQ
Playboy Parent Shares Pop Post Q1 Results

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 11, 2022 8:15 AM | 1 min read
  • PLBY Group Inc PLBY reported first-quarter FY21 sales growth of 63% year-on-year to $69.38 million, beating the consensus of $68.53 million.
  • Direct-to-consumer revenue grew 125% Y/Y to $49.6 million.
  • The operating margin was 9.9%, and operating income for the quarter was $6.9 million versus a loss of $(4.5) million last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA fell 82% to $1.2 million.
  • EPS of $0.12 was a turnaround from a $(0.17) loss last year.
  • "With Playboy's massive global reach and Centerfold as a valuable engine for organic customer acquisition, we believe we can drive significant growth across PLBY Group's product offerings," said CEO Ben Kohn.
  • Price Action: PLBY shares are trading higher by 10% at $8.25 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.
  • Photo Via Wikipedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

