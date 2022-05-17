QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

SoundHound Inks Long-Term Partnership With Hyundai

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
May 17, 2022 11:05 AM | 1 min read
  • SoundHound AI, Inc SOUN forged a 7-year deal with Hyundai Motor Co, Ltd HYMTF.
  • The collaboration looks to include SoundHound's Edge+Cloud voice AI technology, music recognition software, voice commerce solution, and multiple-language conversational intelligence in a broad range of vehicle models globally. 
  • This partnership coincides with SoundHound's 2022 Q1 earnings release, featuring $230 million in cumulative bookings, up 134% year-on-year.
  • SoundHound reported revenues of $4.3 million, up 15% Y/Y.
  • SoundHound forged multiple new and expanded customer partnerships, including with Hyundai, Netflix, Inc NFLXQUALCOMM Inc QCOMSnap Inc SNAP, and VIZIO Holding Corp VZIO.
  • "Our first-quarter results demonstrate the momentum we are experiencing with our customers and the continued voice AI market expansion and acceptance," CFO Nitesh Sharan said.
  • SoundHound sees FY22 revenue of $27 million - $33 million versus a consensus of $30 million.
  • Price Action: SOUN shares traded higher by 2.13% at $6.23 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsSmall CapTech