Why Alibaba Shares Are Rising Today

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA shares are trading higher Tuesday in sympathy with JD.com Inc JD, which reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

JD Revenue: $37.8 billion beat the $34.82-billion estimate

A couple of months after calling the sector "uninvestable," JPMorgan on Monday turned more positive on at least 15 Chinese tech companies. Analyst Alex Yao double upgraded Alibaba from an Underweight rating to an Overweight rating, citing increased clarity around regulations.

China on Monday laid out plans to end the COVID-19 lockdowns that have lasted several weeks and impacted some of the countries' largest companies. Investor confidence seems to be trending up following the announcement.

Alibaba operates China's online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer).

BABA 52-Week Range: $73.28 - $230.89

According to data from Benzinga Pro, the stock was up 6.96% at $92.50 at press time.

