QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Rivian In Dispute With Supplier Commercial Vehicle Group: Bloomberg

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 17, 2022 7:49 AM | 1 min read
  • Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN shares fell about 6% on Monday on word the EV startup is in dispute with Commercial Vehicle Group Inc CVGI, a key seat supplier, Bloomberg reported.
  • The probable dispute would jeopardize Rivian’s delivery van contract with Amazon.Com, Inc. AMZN, the report added.
  • Rivian alleged in a lawsuit that Commercial Vehicle Group, a New Albany, Ohio-based auto parts manufacturer, threatened to stop supplying seats unless the carmaker agreed to pay twice the price.
  • The suit involves supplies of vehicle components such as the driver seat, jump seat, and trim used for battery-powered vans Rivian is building for Amazon. 
  • Price Action: RIVN shares closed lower by 6.89% at $24.86 on Monday.
  • Photo via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsMediaGeneral