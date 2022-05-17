Rivian In Dispute With Supplier Commercial Vehicle Group: Bloomberg

- Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN shares fell about 6% on Monday on word the EV startup is in dispute with Commercial Vehicle Group Inc CVGI, a key seat supplier, Bloomberg reported.
- The probable dispute would jeopardize Rivian’s delivery van contract with Amazon.Com, Inc. AMZN, the report added.
- Rivian alleged in a lawsuit that Commercial Vehicle Group, a New Albany, Ohio-based auto parts manufacturer, threatened to stop supplying seats unless the carmaker agreed to pay twice the price.
- The suit involves supplies of vehicle components such as the driver seat, jump seat, and trim used for battery-powered vans Rivian is building for Amazon.
- Price Action: RIVN shares closed lower by 6.89% at $24.86 on Monday.
- Photo via Company
