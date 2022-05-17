Why United Airlines Shares Are Trading Higher Today

by

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. UAL updated its financial outlook for second-quarter 2022.

updated its financial outlook for second-quarter 2022. The company stated that the demand environment has continued to improve following the previous guidance, resulting in a higher unit revenue outlook for Q2.

Meanwhile, UAL noted that oil price has also increased, resulting in a higher expected fuel price for the quarter.

UAL now expects capacity vs. 2019 to be down ~14% (prior ~13%), total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) vs. 2019 up by 23% - 25% (prior ~17%), and Cost Per Available Seat Mile (CASM-ex) vs. 2019 to be 16% - 17% (prior ~16%).

The airline expects the average Aircraft Fuel Price per Gallon to be $4.02 (prior $3.43) and an Adjusted Operating Margin of ~10% (unchanged).

Price Action: UAL shares are trading higher by 4.66% at $45.57 during the pre-market session on Tuesday.

