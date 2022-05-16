QQQ
Starbucks Includes Abortion Travel Coverage To US Health Benefits: Reuters

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 16, 2022 2:20 PM | 1 min read
  • Starbucks Corp SBUX will reimburse U.S. employees if they must travel more than 100 miles from their homes to obtain an abortion, Reuters reported.
  • The decision was communicated by the company through a memo to its employees.
  • The coffee chain joins the likes of Amazon.Com, Inc. AMZN and Microsoft Corp MSFT to offer the benefit.
  • The issue gained urgency after a leaked draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court showing that a conservative majority of justices supported overturning the Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion, the report specified.
  • The benefit also applies to the dependents of employees, Reuters report cited the memo.
  • Price Action: SBUX shares are trading lower by 3.49% at $72.98 on the last check Monday.
  • Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

