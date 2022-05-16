Starbucks Includes Abortion Travel Coverage To US Health Benefits: Reuters

- Starbucks Corp SBUX will reimburse U.S. employees if they must travel more than 100 miles from their homes to obtain an abortion, Reuters reported.
- The decision was communicated by the company through a memo to its employees.
- The coffee chain joins the likes of Amazon.Com, Inc. AMZN and Microsoft Corp MSFT to offer the benefit.
- The issue gained urgency after a leaked draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court showing that a conservative majority of justices supported overturning the Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion, the report specified.
- The benefit also applies to the dependents of employees, Reuters report cited the memo.
- Price Action: SBUX shares are trading lower by 3.49% at $72.98 on the last check Monday.
- Photo Via Wikimedia Commons
