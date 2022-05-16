Starbucks Includes Abortion Travel Coverage To US Health Benefits: Reuters

by

Starbucks Corp SBUX will reimburse U.S. employees if they must travel more than 100 miles from their homes to obtain an abortion, Reuters reported.

The coffee chain joins the likes of Amazon.Com, Inc. AMZN and Microsoft Corp MSFT to offer the benefit.

The benefit also applies to the dependents of employees, Reuters report cited the memo.

Price Action: SBUX shares are trading lower by 3.49% at $72.98 on the last check Monday.

