Uber Introduces Robot Food Delivery; Looks To Add EV Charging Stations In Its App

- Uber Technologies, Inc UBER launched pilot food delivery services with autonomous vehicles in two California cities in collaboration with Motional, the self-driving joint venture of Hyundai Motor Co, Ltd HYMTF and Aptiv PLC APTV.
- Uber also looked to add electric vehicle charging stations into its global driver app, Reuters reports.
- Related: Uber Adds Charter Buses To Its US App
- Uber introduced one food delivery service using autonomous cars and a separate pilot using sidewalk robots.
- Both the services were available to Uber Eats users in Santa Monica and West Hollywood in California.
- Serve Robotics offered Uber's sidewalk robots.
- Human operators will actively track the vehicles in both services.
- Uber will launch a map of electric vehicle charging stations in its driver app in the U.S. this summer and later worldwide.
- Price Action: UBER shares traded lower by 3.16% at $23.62 on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.