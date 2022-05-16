QQQ
Uber Introduces Robot Food Delivery; Looks To Add EV Charging Stations In Its App

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
May 16, 2022 3:47 PM | 1 min read
  • Uber Technologies, Inc UBER launched pilot food delivery services with autonomous vehicles in two California cities in collaboration with Motional, the self-driving joint venture of Hyundai Motor Co, Ltd HYMTF and Aptiv PLC APTV.
  • Uber also looked to add electric vehicle charging stations into its global driver app, Reuters reports.
  • Related: Uber Adds Charter Buses To Its US App
  • Uber introduced one food delivery service using autonomous cars and a separate pilot using sidewalk robots. 
  • Both the services were available to Uber Eats users in Santa Monica and West Hollywood in California.
  • Serve Robotics offered Uber's sidewalk robots.
  • Human operators will actively track the vehicles in both services.
  • Uber will launch a map of electric vehicle charging stations in its driver app in the U.S. this summer and later worldwide.
  • Price Action: UBER shares traded lower by 3.16% at $23.62 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsTechMedia