Uber Adds Charter Buses To Its US App

- Uber Technologies, Inc UBER forged a collaboration to allow its users to charter private buses and coaches through its app, the Financial Times reports.
- The option targets weddings or wine tours across the U.S., helping Uber expand beyond its core ride-share business.
- U.S. Coachways, one of the country’s most extensive bus chartering services, will offer the vehicles and drivers.
- Uber will receive an undisclosed service fee from each booking.
- Another feature, Uber Travel, will encourage business travelers to reserve rides days in advance to help balance supply and demand amid the driver crisis.
- The new Uber Travel feature prompts users to link their Google accounts to Uber to share details about upcoming travel, like flight times, hotel bookings, and dinner reservations, helping manage driver crises.
- Recently RBC Capital Markets suggested rising fuel costs were weighing heavily on driver supply, despite efforts by companies to offset some of the cost for drivers.
- Uber recently added traditional taxis within its app in cities like New York and San Francisco, experimented with long-distance travel booking options, like planes and trains in the U.K., and integrated other modes of transport.
- Price Action: UBER shares traded lower by 3.23% at $23.63 on the last check Monday.
- Photo via Pixabay
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.