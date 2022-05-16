Why Griffon Shares Are Skyrocketing Today

by

Griffon Corp GFF Board of Directors initiated a process to explore a comprehensive range of strategic alternatives, including a sale.

Board of Directors initiated a process to explore a comprehensive range of strategic alternatives, including a sale. Griffon does not intend to comment on the process or disclose further developments until a specific transaction or review conclusion.

Griffon raised its FY22 adjusted EBITDA guidance for its business segments to $475 million, up 34%, during its Q2 results conference call on April 28, 2022.

"Notwithstanding the increased guidance for fiscal 2022, and our confidence in our forward outlook, there is a profound disconnect between Griffon's share price and the underlying value of our businesses. Given this disconnect, the Board and management believe it is necessary to consider a review of alternatives, with a focus on maximizing near-term shareholder value creation," commented Ronald J. Kramer, Chairman, and CEO.

Price Action: GFF shares are trading higher 24.8% at $30.33 on the last check Monday.

