QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why Griffon Shares Are Skyrocketing Today

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
May 16, 2022 11:51 AM | 1 min read
  • Griffon Corp GFF Board of Directors initiated a process to explore a comprehensive range of strategic alternatives, including a sale.
  • Griffon does not intend to comment on the process or disclose further developments until a specific transaction or review conclusion.
  • Griffon raised its FY22 adjusted EBITDA guidance for its business segments to $475 million, up 34%, during its Q2 results conference call on April 28, 2022.
  • "Notwithstanding the increased guidance for fiscal 2022, and our confidence in our forward outlook, there is a profound disconnect between Griffon's share price and the underlying value of our businesses. Given this disconnect, the Board and management believe it is necessary to consider a review of alternatives, with a focus on maximizing near-term shareholder value creation," commented Ronald J. Kramer, Chairman, and CEO.
  • Price Action: GFF shares are trading higher 24.8% at $30.33 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Briefswhy it's movingNewsSmall CapMoversTrading Ideas