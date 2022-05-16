QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

5 Short Squeeze Candidates To Watch This Week: Vertex Energy Tops List, Medavail Holdings And Camping World Remain Elevated

by Chris Katje, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 16, 2022 11:21 AM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Veru ranks second with 27% of the total float short, with the increase in shares short up 399% over the last month.
  • Camping World ranks fifth and shows 47.8% of the total float short, up from last week’s 46.8% figure.

Potential short squeeze plays gained steam in 2021, with new retail traders looking for the next huge move.

A short squeeze can occur when a heavily shorted stock rises in value instead of falling. Short sellers could be looking to close out their position and can face a loss if they have to buy back the shares they initially borrowed at a higher price.

A squeeze can occur when short sellers are forced into buying to cover their position, which can cause shares to move up higher on many occasions.

Fintel Data: Data from Fintel, which requires a subscription, provides a look at several of the top shorted stocks and data on how likely a short squeeze is to occur.

Here’s a look at Fintel’s top five short squeeze candidates for the week of May 16.

Vertex Energy: Environmental services company Vertex Energy VTNR collects used oil from businesses. Shares of the oil related company have climbed from $8 to $14 over the last month. The stock tops the Fintel short squeeze leaderboard for the week. Fintel shows 33% of the total short float and a cost to borrow of 134%.

Veru Inc: Biopharmaceutical company Veru Inc VERU ranks second on this week’s leaderboard. Fintel shows 27% of the total float short, with the increase in shares short up 399% over the last month. The cost to borrow is 10.6%, among the lowest on the list. An increase to the cost to borrow next week could see Veru topping the list.

Related Link: 5 Short Squeeze Candidates To Watch This Week: Redbox Tops List With High Short Float Percentage, Camping World Joins Leaderboard And More 

Eliem Therapeutics: Biotechnology company Eliem Therapeutics ELYM saw shares trade over $29 in September before a slow downfall that was elevated Monday with a 25% drop after quarterly earnings. Short interest sits at 1 million shares, or around 13% of the total float. Fintel shows a cost to borrow of 13.8%.

Medavail Holdings: Telehealth enabled pharmacy company Medavail Holdings MDVL remains on the leaderboard, but falls from second place to fourth for the week. Fintel shows 18.5% of the total float short, compared to 21.9% in the previous week. The cost to borrow shares is 100.7%, up from last week’s 98%.

Camping World Holdings: Recreational vehicle retailer and product company Camping World Holdings CWH ranks fifth on the leaderboard for the second straight week. Fintel shows 47.8% of the total float short, up from last week’s 46.8% figure. The cost to borrow shares is 20.0%, down slightly from last week’s 20.8%.

Photo: Created with an image from Brian on Flickr

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: FintelFintel short squeezeShort Squeezeshort squeeze candidatesShort squeeze ideasNewsPenny StocksSmall CapTrading Ideas