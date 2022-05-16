30 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. AGRI rose 25.2% to $2.09 in pre-market trading after gaining around 10% on Friday.

ShiftPixy, Inc. PIXY rose 21.5% to $0.6198 in pre-market trading after jumping 155% on Friday.

Calyxt, Inc. CLXT shares rose 21.4% to $0.4198 in pre-market trading after jumping 13% on Friday.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. WTER rose 17% to $0.4974 in pre-market trading. Alkaline Water said, on May 10, that the company received deficiency letter from listing qualifications department of Nasdaq Stock Market.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CASI rose 14.7% to $0.40 in pre-market trading. HC Wainwright & Co. maintained CASI Pharmaceuticals with a Buy and lowered the price target from $4 to $3.

Sundial Growers Inc. SNDL rose 14.5% to $0.44 in pre-market trading. Sundial Growers is expected to release earnings after the closing bell.

Fast Radius, Inc. FSRD rose 14.1% to $0.6650 in pre-market trading. Needham maintained Fast Radius with a Buy and lowered the price target from $4 to $3.

Canoo Inc. GOEV rose 14% to $3.74 in pre-market trading after gaining around 9% on Friday.

Uxin Limited UXIN rose 12.4% to $0.4742 in pre-market trading. Uxin entered into a binding term sheet with affiliates of two existing shareholders, Nio Capital and Joy Capital.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. ANPC rose 12.3% to $0.3413 in pre-market trading after gaining around 10% on Friday.

Eve Holding, Inc. EVEX rose 12.1% to $7.12 in pre-market trading.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ORIC rose 11.7% to $3.14 in pre-market trading. ORIC Pharmaceuticals recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.59 per share.

Spirit Airlines, Inc. SAVE shares rose 11.3% to $18.90 in pre-market trading following earlier report that Spirit has rejected JetBlue's offer.

Verb Technology Company, Inc. VERB rose 10.6% to $0.33 in pre-market trading.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. VLON rose 8.6% to $0.7606 in pre-market trading after dipping 25% on Friday.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. MBRX rose 8.1% to $1.34 in pre-market trading. Moleculin Biotech recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.24 per share.

Epizyme, Inc. EPZM rose 8% to $0.5623 in pre-market trading.

Losers