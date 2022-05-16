30 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. AGRI rose 25.2% to $2.09 in pre-market trading after gaining around 10% on Friday.
- ShiftPixy, Inc. PIXY rose 21.5% to $0.6198 in pre-market trading after jumping 155% on Friday.
- Calyxt, Inc. CLXT shares rose 21.4% to $0.4198 in pre-market trading after jumping 13% on Friday.
- The Alkaline Water Company Inc. WTER rose 17% to $0.4974 in pre-market trading. Alkaline Water said, on May 10, that the company received deficiency letter from listing qualifications department of Nasdaq Stock Market.
- CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CASI rose 14.7% to $0.40 in pre-market trading. HC Wainwright & Co. maintained CASI Pharmaceuticals with a Buy and lowered the price target from $4 to $3.
- Sundial Growers Inc. SNDL rose 14.5% to $0.44 in pre-market trading. Sundial Growers is expected to release earnings after the closing bell.
- Fast Radius, Inc. FSRD rose 14.1% to $0.6650 in pre-market trading. Needham maintained Fast Radius with a Buy and lowered the price target from $4 to $3.
- Canoo Inc. GOEV rose 14% to $3.74 in pre-market trading after gaining around 9% on Friday.
- Uxin Limited UXIN rose 12.4% to $0.4742 in pre-market trading. Uxin entered into a binding term sheet with affiliates of two existing shareholders, Nio Capital and Joy Capital.
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. ANPC rose 12.3% to $0.3413 in pre-market trading after gaining around 10% on Friday.
- Eve Holding, Inc. EVEX rose 12.1% to $7.12 in pre-market trading.
- ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ORIC rose 11.7% to $3.14 in pre-market trading. ORIC Pharmaceuticals recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.59 per share.
- Spirit Airlines, Inc. SAVE shares rose 11.3% to $18.90 in pre-market trading following earlier report that Spirit has rejected JetBlue's offer.
- Verb Technology Company, Inc. VERB rose 10.6% to $0.33 in pre-market trading.
- Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. VLON rose 8.6% to $0.7606 in pre-market trading after dipping 25% on Friday.
- Moleculin Biotech, Inc. MBRX rose 8.1% to $1.34 in pre-market trading. Moleculin Biotech recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.24 per share.
- Epizyme, Inc. EPZM rose 8% to $0.5623 in pre-market trading.
Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .
Losers
- Iris Energy Limited IREN shares fell 32.6% to $5.20 in pre-market trading after jumping around 17% on Friday. The company recently posted downbeat quarterly sales.
- Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. AKBA shares fell 15.5% to $0.3798 in pre-market trading after gaining around 9% on Friday. Akebia Therapeutics posted a Q1 loss of $0.35 per share.
- Immix Biopharma, Inc. IMMX shares fell 15.4% to $1.10 in pre-market trading. Immix Biopharma recently announced a $1 million buyback.
- Jaguar Health, Inc. JAGX fell 11.2% to $0.3621 in pre-market trading. Jaguar Health recently announced the launch of Mytesi telehealth program.
- PolarityTE, Inc. PTE fell 10.7% to $0.1890 in pre-market trading after jumping around 45% on Friday. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted a Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation to PolarityTE’s SkinTE under the its open investigational new drug application (IND).
- Molecular Data Inc. MKD fell 10.2% to $0.1099 in pre-market trading after jumping around 35% on Friday.
- Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated DBD fell 9.4% to $3.21 in pre-market trading after jumping 15% on Friday.
- Calithera Biosciences, Inc. CALA fell 9.2% to $0.2089 in pre-market trading after jumping around 43% on Friday.
- AvePoint, Inc. AVPT fell 9.2% to $4.35 in pre-market trading. AvePoint recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.06 per share.
- Wix.com Ltd. WIX fell 9.1% to $64.70 in pre-market trading after reporting Q1 results.
- ReneSola Ltd SOL shares fell 8.6% to $3.83 in pre-market trading after gaining 7% on Thursday.
- Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ALNA fell 8.3% to $0.1116 in pre-market trading after dipping 8% on Friday.
- Akanda Corp. AKAN fell 6.4% to $1.18 in pre-market trading after jumping over 10% on Friday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BiotechnologyHealth CarePre-Market MoversTop GainersNewsPenny StocksSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsMoversTrading Ideas