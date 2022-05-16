Dogecoin Daily: Price Remains Muted, Vitalik Buterin Sends $1M To Foundation, Elon Musk Holdings Poll And More

Dogecoin DOGE/USD traded 0.7% lower at $0.09 over 24 hours leading up to early Monday morning.

DOGE traded lower as major coins slipped into the red at press time with the global cryptocurrency market cap declining 0.8% to $1.3 trillion at press time.

Dogecoin Price Performance Time-frame % Change (+/-) 24-hour -0.7 24-hour against Bitcoin 0.4% 24-hour against Ethereum 0.4% 7-day -28% 30-day -38.8% YTD performance -48.3%

The DOGE Factors

DOGE was not among the most mentioned coins on Twitter at press time, according to Cointrendz data.

DOGE trading volume over 24 hours declined 15.9% to $678.94 million, according to CoinMarketCap.

Coinglass data indicated that $2.01 million worth of Dogecoin was liquidated as the price of the meme coin declined over 24 hours.

Cryptos Could ‘Rally Hard’ This Week

Cryptocurrency analyst Justin Bennett said on Twitter that people trying to short cryptocurrencies are about to get a “hard lesson” on paying attention to stocks. He said ignoring the correlation was “no longer optional.” According to Bennett, the S&P 500 reclaiming a key level is an indicator that cryptocurrencies are about to “rally hard” this week.

Buterin Sends Dogecoin Foundation $1M

Ethereum ETH/USD co-creator Vitalik Buterin has sent the Dogecoin Foundation more than $1 million in 500 ETH coins recently. The transaction was noted on the Ethereum network, according to a prior report.

Musk’s Dogecoin Holdings

Benzinga visitors were asked in a poll how much DOGE do you think Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk owns. A majority, about 62.3%, of the respondents said $1 million, while 32.5% guessed he owns DOGE worth several billions.

DOGE On The Web

Dogecoin-oriented handle Mishaboar demanded more transparency on “Binance-pegged” Dogecoin from the cryptocurrency platform’s CEO Changpeng Zhao.

The latter responded by saying Binance’s peg addresses were public.

I check "quote retweets". I thought all our peg addresses are public, no? — CZ Binance (@cz_binance) May 15, 2022

DOGE co-creator Billy Markus, who also jumped on the thread, pointed to a BNB Chain “Proof of Assets” page, and said “DOGE” was not on it.

check here: lots of proof of assets, but no doge https://t.co/bKLHzVnQ7l — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) May 15, 2022

Markus asked the Binance CEO to get "back to us on this" and said we want "actual proof of asset." He also tagged Musk on the tweet.

also since you’re here, tagging @elonmusk — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) May 15, 2022

