QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Dogecoin Daily: Price Remains Muted, Vitalik Buterin Sends $1M To Foundation, Elon Musk Holdings Poll And More

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 16, 2022 8:44 AM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Dogecoin declines alongside other major cryptocurrencies ahead of fresh trading week
  • Cryptos could "rally hard" this week, according to Justin Bennett
  • DOGE co-creator demands "proof of assets" from Binance CEO

Dogecoin DOGE/USD traded 0.7% lower at $0.09 over 24 hours leading up to early Monday morning. 

DOGE traded lower as major coins slipped into the red at press time with the global cryptocurrency market cap declining 0.8% to $1.3 trillion at press time. 

Dogecoin Price Performance
Time-frame % Change (+/-)
24-hour -0.7
24-hour against Bitcoin 0.4%
24-hour against Ethereum 0.4%
7-day -28%
30-day -38.8%

YTD performance

 -48.3%

See Also: How To Get Free NFTs

The DOGE Factors

  • DOGE was not among the most mentioned coins on Twitter at press time, according to Cointrendz data.
  • DOGE trading volume over 24 hours declined 15.9% to $678.94 million, according to CoinMarketCap.
  • Coinglass data indicated that $2.01 million worth of Dogecoin was liquidated as the price of the meme coin declined over 24 hours.

Cryptos Could ‘Rally Hard’ This Week

Cryptocurrency analyst Justin Bennett said on Twitter that people trying to short cryptocurrencies are about to get a “hard lesson” on paying attention to stocks. He said ignoring the correlation was “no longer optional.” According to Bennett, the S&P 500 reclaiming a key level is an indicator that cryptocurrencies are about to “rally hard” this week. 

Buterin Sends Dogecoin Foundation $1M

Ethereum ETH/USD co-creator Vitalik Buterin has sent the Dogecoin Foundation more than $1 million in 500 ETH coins recently. The transaction was noted on the Ethereum network, according to a prior report.

Musk’s Dogecoin Holdings

Benzinga visitors were asked in a poll how much DOGE do you think Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk owns. A majority, about 62.3%, of the respondents said $1 million, while 32.5% guessed he owns DOGE worth several billions. 

DOGE On The Web

Dogecoin-oriented handle Mishaboar demanded more transparency on “Binance-pegged” Dogecoin from the cryptocurrency platform’s CEO Changpeng Zhao. 

The latter responded by saying Binance’s peg addresses were public. 

DOGE co-creator Billy Markus, who also jumped on the thread, pointed to a BNB Chain “Proof of Assets” page, and said “DOGE” was not on it. 

Markus asked the Binance CEO to get "back to us on this" and said we want "actual proof of asset." He also tagged Musk on the tweet.

Read Next: Dogecoin Creators Blasts 'Tech Bros,' Takes Jab At Terra (LUNA) Founder

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: dogecoinMeme Coinswhy it's movingCryptocurrencyNewsMarkets