Dogecoin Creators Blasts 'Tech Bros,' Takes Jab At Terra (LUNA) Founder

Dogecoin DOGE co-creator Billy Markus is filled with joy even when he sees tips in the meme coin “flying around” on Twitter Inc’s TWTR platform even during what he called “this super down depressing market.”

Markus tweeted, “seeing [Dogecoin] tips flying around twitter, even during this super down depressing market, fills me with much joy.”

seeing #dogecoin tips flying around twitter, even during this super down depressing market, fills me with much joy — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) May 12, 2022

See Also: How To Get Free Crypto

Markus commented on Thursday's cryptocurrency crash in a string of tweets and laid the blame on “tech bro hubris” and “degenerate gamblers.”

“Tech bros operate in a bubble,” Markus said, “They all read the same game theory book and think they understand everything about human nature.”

“They don’t know how humans really behave outside of their bubble when they design things.”

Markus took a dig at Terra (LUNA) co-creator Do Kwon and called him “tech bro of all tech bros.”

here’s the tech bro of all tech bros responding to someone mentioning an attack vector https://t.co/yk7xj5ckjG — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) May 13, 2022

The Dogecoin co-creator said he gets “triggered” each time he reads about Terra USD (UST) and LUNA.

sorry, just every time i read more about UST and LUNA i get more triggered



like, it’s quite literally the stupidest thing i have ever seen in my life — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) May 13, 2022

“It’s quite literally the stupidest thing i have ever seen in my life,” said Markus, in the Twitter thread.

Markus told his 1.5 million Twitter followers that the problem is that people think cryptocurrency folks act like a “bunch of smug assholes.” His solution was that if “ you’re into cryptocurrency, instead of acting like a smug asshole, don’t.”

the problem: people think crypto people act like a bunch of smug assholes



reason: because a whole hell of a lot of crypto people act like smug assholes



solution: if you’re into cryptocurrency, instead of acting like a smug asshole, don’t — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) May 13, 2022

Price Action: At press time, over 24 hours, DOGE traded 7.4% higher at $0.09, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Read Next: Whaattt...Do Spies Really Use Dogecoin In This World?