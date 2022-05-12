QQQ
Dogecoin Creators Blasts 'Tech Bros,' Takes Jab At Terra (LUNA) Founder

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 12, 2022 11:01 PM | 2 min read

Dogecoin DOGE co-creator Billy Markus is filled with joy even when he sees tips in the meme coin “flying around” on Twitter Inc’s TWTR platform even during what he called “this super down depressing market.”

Markus tweeted, “seeing [Dogecoin] tips flying around twitter, even during this super down depressing market, fills me with much joy.”

Markus commented on Thursday's cryptocurrency crash in a string of tweets and laid the blame on “tech bro hubris” and “degenerate gamblers.”

“Tech bros operate in a bubble,” Markus said, “They all read the same game theory book and think they understand everything about human nature.”

“They don’t know how humans really behave outside of their bubble when they design things.”

Markus took a dig at Terra (LUNA) co-creator Do Kwon and called him “tech bro of all tech bros.”

The Dogecoin co-creator said he gets “triggered” each time he reads about Terra USD (UST) and LUNA.

“It’s quite literally the stupidest thing i have ever seen in my life,” said Markus, in the Twitter thread.

Markus told his 1.5 million Twitter followers that the problem is that people think cryptocurrency folks act like a “bunch of smug assholes.” His solution was that if “ you’re into cryptocurrency, instead of acting like a smug asshole, don’t.”

Price Action: At press time, over 24 hours, DOGE traded 7.4% higher at $0.09, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

