How Much Dogecoin Does Elon Musk Own? $100K, $1M, Or Is He A Whale?

byHenry Khederian
January 23, 2022 5:01 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
How Much Dogecoin Does Elon Musk Own? $100K, $1M, Or Is He A Whale?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

This week, we posed the following question to Benzinga visitors: How much Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) do you think Elon Musk owns?

Here are the full results from this week's survey:

  • Less than $100,000 worth, just for fun: 5.2%
  • Around $1,000,000, he's a true believer: 62.3%
  • Several billions dollars worth, he's one of the whales: 32.5%

See Also: Dogecoin Vs. Shiba Inu

In recent news, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) began to accept and denominate merchandise on its online shop in Dogecoin earlier this month. Items listed in the “lifestyle” section of its shop, such as Giga Texas Belt Buckle, Cyberquad for Kids and the Cyberwhistle were priced in DOGE… Read More

It's no secret Musk's antics related to Dogecoin on Twitter have resulted in massive price fluctuations for the meme crypto. In a week when the broader cryptocurrency market has fallen sharply, it remains to be seen if Musk's tweeting about Dogecoin can sustain further gains in the near term.

At the time of publication, Dogecoin was trading around $0.1381, down 22% in the past week.

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in January 2022 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 1,000 adults.

Photo: Courtesy of Telenovelas Foro on Flickr

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Crowdsourcing Markets General

Related Articles

EXCLUSIVE: Dogecoin Co-Creator Billy Markus On The Negatives Of Cryptocurrency, NFTs And Elon Musk

EXCLUSIVE: Dogecoin Co-Creator Billy Markus On The Negatives Of Cryptocurrency, NFTs And Elon Musk

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) co-creator Billy Markus recently joined Benzinga’s “Moon or Bust” to share his story of creating Dogecoin, how he’s involved today and what he thinks of Elon read more
Which Will Happen First, Bitcoin At $100K Or Dogecoin At $1? The Choice Is Clear

Which Will Happen First, Bitcoin At $100K Or Dogecoin At $1? The Choice Is Clear

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. read more
As Cryptos Implode, Dogecoin Co-Founder Billy Markus Says Crashes In Crypto Happen 'A Lot'

As Cryptos Implode, Dogecoin Co-Founder Billy Markus Says Crashes In Crypto Happen 'A Lot'

The overall cryptocurrency market remains in the red on Sunday,  the world’s biggest cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is trading at $35,715.09 down 17.15% in the past 7 days. read more
If You Had $1,000 Right Now, Would You Buy The Dip In Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Ethereum Classic Or Bitcoin Cash?

If You Had $1,000 Right Now, Would You Buy The Dip In Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Ethereum Classic Or Bitcoin Cash?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. read more