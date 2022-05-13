Nike Terminates Sponsorship Deal With Spartak Moscow: Reuters

- Nike Inc NKE has ended its sponsorship deal with Russian Premier League club Spartak Moscow, Reuters reported.
- The move comes after UEFA, the governing body of European soccer, decided Russia will not have its team's club competitions in the 2022-23 season due to the invasion of Ukraine.
- Spartak has been sponsored by Nike since 2005.
- The Europa League last-16 matches between Spartak and RB Leipzig were called off in February after UEFA suspended all Russian clubs from its competitions.
- Russia's Ukraine invasion has sparked calls for multinational corporations to shut operations in the country, along with a set of economic sanctions from western countries.
- Price Action: NKE shares are trading higher by 4.16% at $112.39 on the last check Friday.
- Photo Via Wikimedia Commons
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.