Nike Terminates Sponsorship Deal With Spartak Moscow: Reuters

by

Nike Inc NKE has ended its sponsorship deal with Russian Premier League club Spartak Moscow, Reuters reported.

has ended its sponsorship deal with Russian Premier League club Spartak Moscow, Reuters reported. The move comes after UEFA, the governing body of European soccer, decided Russia will not have its team's club competitions in the 2022-23 season due to the invasion of Ukraine.

Spartak has been sponsored by Nike since 2005.

The Europa League last-16 matches between Spartak and RB Leipzig were called off in February after UEFA suspended all Russian clubs from its competitions.

Russia's Ukraine invasion has sparked calls for multinational corporations to shut operations in the country, along with a set of economic sanctions from western countries.

Price Action: NKE shares are trading higher by 4.16% at $112.39 on the last check Friday.

NKE shares are trading higher by 4.16% at $112.39 on the last check Friday. Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsMediaGeneral