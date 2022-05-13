QQQ
Why Boat Rocker Media Shares Are Trading Higher Today

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
May 13, 2022 1:25 PM | 29 seconds read
  • Boat Rocker Media Inc BRMI price target has been lowered to C$9 from C$10 by RBC Capital analyst Drew McReynolds while maintaining the Outperform rating in the shares.
  • 1Q22 results were below the analyst firm's forecast attributed entirely to timing given the inherent quarterly volatility of the business.
  • McReynolds mentions that the 2022 guidance was reiterated as expected.
  • The analyst trimmed their target multiple to reflect a higher interest rate environment and a rising equity risk premium.
  • Price Action: BRMI shares are trading higher by 12.46% at C$3.25 on TSX on the last check Friday.

