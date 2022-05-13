Why Boat Rocker Media Shares Are Trading Higher Today

- Boat Rocker Media Inc BRMI price target has been lowered to C$9 from C$10 by RBC Capital analyst Drew McReynolds while maintaining the Outperform rating in the shares.
- 1Q22 results were below the analyst firm's forecast attributed entirely to timing given the inherent quarterly volatility of the business.
- McReynolds mentions that the 2022 guidance was reiterated as expected.
- The analyst trimmed their target multiple to reflect a higher interest rate environment and a rising equity risk premium.
- Price Action: BRMI shares are trading higher by 12.46% at C$3.25 on TSX on the last check Friday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BriefsCanadawhy it's movingAnalyst ColorNewsPrice TargetReiterationAnalyst RatingsMoversTrading Ideas