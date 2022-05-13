QQQ
Economic Data Scheduled For Friday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
May 13, 2022 4:16 AM | 1 min read
  • Data on import and export prices for April will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Import prices are projected to increase 0.6% on the month in April with export prices likely to rise 1.0%.
  • The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for May is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. The index is expected to slip backward to 63.7 in May from 65.2 in April.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari is set to speak at 11:00 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester will speak at 12:00 p.m. ET.
  • The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.

